The whole season pulls at my heart: the beginning of (slightly) cooler weather; West Venice Avenue brightly made up for the holidays; strings of colored lights everywhere; tableaux of kitschy inflatable Santas and reindeer in front yards around town.
And don’t forget all those sappy Christmas songs my sister and her partner send me every year from New Mexico.
And Bach’s “Brandenburg Concertos” and Handel’s “Messiah” once again on the radio.
The hustle and bustle and running around, getting ready for holiday gatherings of all kinds.
Even rampant consumerism rarely dampens my spirits.
It wasn’t always thus.
In my younger days I usually felt overwhelmed and underprepared for the American version of this holy time of year. No matter how I tried, I knew I could never measure up to others’ expectations of gift-giving. Working hard all year just to keep our children fed left little extra to be spent on the major-league monetary blowout the culture wanted me to believe was the whole point of the holiday.
It did indeed feel like what songwriter Loudon Wainwright III calls “retail eternity” — those seven weeks from Halloween to Christmas when we’re supposed to shop ‘til we drop in order to keep the corporate economic engine primed and pumping.
I can’t remember being more depressed than I was every year as Christmas once again loomed on the calendar.
These days, my own history with the holiday gives me pause in my Yuletide reverie, for I know there are many, many people who still feel the way I did — struggling to feed their children or to keep a roof over their own heads; living far from family (if they have any); lacking access to the most basic of services; unable to pay attention to or derive any joy from the sights and sounds of the celebration of the season.
I try to remember that it is in the midst of the crowd that we can feel most lonely, and in the most joyful of seasons that we can most acutely feel the pain of existence.
As we partake of the spirit of the holiday and celebrate the birth of something miraculous, let’s hold in our hearts those who struggle, those who’ve never seen a star in the East and those who can’t quite find hope in the eyes of a child.
Happy Holidays and the best of Christmases possible to you and yours.
The Rev. Khleber M. Van Zandt V is minister of the Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Venice and on the board of the Venice Interfaith Community Association.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.