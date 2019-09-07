Staff Report
Roy and Amy Pauley, who live in central Florida, will be in concert Sunday, Sept. 8, at Harvest Chapel, at Center Road and 225 Cortina Blvd., Venice.
They will minister to the community at both the 8:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. services. The Pauley duo has appeared at Harvest Chapel often in the past.
Roy is a long-time Gospel singer who sang with the Statesman Quartet in 1993. Roy also writes a monthly article for Singing News Magazine, which he has done for the past 26 years. He has also been a guest soloist during many Bill Gaither’s Homecoming concerts and has been featured on some of Gaither’s videos.
Roy’s wife, Amy, is his piano accompanist and will join him in some of their most popular Gospel tunes.
The Pauleys bring Gospel music to the front with a mix of musical styles.
A love offering will be received to help with their full-time, self-supported music ministry.
For more information or directions, call D. Sweet 941-483-4751 or Harvest Chapel at 941-786-1482.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.