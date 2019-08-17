^pBy Deezie Sweet
Guest Writer
This family, Don and Jadene Boot, is a wonderful Gaither music-style group. Perhaps their name, Boot Song, isn’t familiar to you, but when you come to be part of their audience during their upcoming concert, you will be blessed by their presence. They have been enjoyed for their ministry and musical presentations all over this country and now have consented to come to Harvest Chapel Aug. 18 at 6 p.m.
Boot Song is their performance name and is most assuredly an anointed Gospel music group. Audiences love them because of their soft-spoken honesty as they share their journey regarding how they became one of the best Gospel music groups on the scene today.
Their goal is not to become the #1 Gospel group in the country, but to be able to give their audiences the very best in evangelistic oratories. Boot Song has blessed so many people, including those who are already in this particular field of Gospel music. People can see and feel their presence as they minister.
This group presents in their musical/concert selections of ministry the ability to feature precious songs that evoke special memories for all. They share with everyone heartwarming songs of victory, joy and faith. One of their most enjoyable features is their camp meeting-style of sharing what they do, which most everyone can relate to as they sing their hearts out.
Harvest Chapel is at 225 Cortina Blvd. and the corner of Center Road in Venice. If you have any questions or need directions, call D. Sweet at 941-483-4751 or Pastor Phil Enloe at Harvest Chapel 941-786-1482.
