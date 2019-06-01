Once again, Harvest Chapel is so honored to be able to offer the ministry of Rev. Leroy Blankenship — singer, songwriter, musician and preacher — to our community as he leads us in Summer Revival meetings at Harvest Chapel.
He will speak at the two morning services on June 9, at 8:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m., and at evening services that Sunday and every evening through Wednesday, June 12 at 6 p.m.
Revival is so important to our lives and used to be quite common throughout our country. We have so much to learn and remember from those times. For example, we need to humbly pray and seek God’s favor, remember how good our Lord is and what He has done for us all.
Also, we need to seek God’s face and show Him that we hunger for His touch in our lives, turn away from any wicked ways and ask for repentance. We might have to take a new path in our lives, and sometimes this is difficult, but we are encouraged to remember to give forgiveness to anyone who has hurt us and to say that we are sorry if we have hurt them. We just search our hearts , do these things, and He will heal us.
Pastor Blankenship has conducted many seminars like this and these were thought-provoking. They have shown us value in our own lives as well as a different aspect to value in the lives of others with whom we have contact; i.e., family members, employment contacts, etc.
You will come away from these Revival meetings with much to think about and consider as we connect with Pastor who will show us opportunities in our own lives. He has been so blessed and through him, we are blessed.
If you can possibly make it to these meetings, you will come away refreshed, educated and also entertained by this beloved Pastor. All are welcome to come and be part of these Revival meetings.
Harvest Chapel is located at 225 Center Road, at the corner of Cortina Boulevard in Venice. If you have any questions, call D. Sweet, 941-483-4851 or Pastor Phil Enloe at 941-391-1160.
