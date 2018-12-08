“Avenue Trio” is a new group to most of us, but this is a name change from their former name, “Allegiance.”
We will welcome Kasey Kemp, Corey Lackey and Jacob Lagesse Friday, Dec. 14, 6 p.m. at Harvest Chapel, 225 Center Road, Venice.
The men are well-established within their genre and have come together to combine their musical talents in this new ministry. They are based out of Nashville, and their main focus is endorsed by their choice of name for this new entity. The mission of their music is the “Avenue” by which they proclaim the greatest message there is — the Gospel of Jesus Christ.
Kemp, baritone, is originally from Illinois. He is an ordained minister and has been involved in Southern gospel music full time for the last 17 years.
Lackey is a college student majoring in business management and holds down the tenor position for the trio. He originally comes from Michigan where he has promoted many gospel concerts.
Lagesse attended Travecca Nazarene University and is also from Illinois where he grew up singing Gospel music concerts, which instilled his passion to sing this type of music.
Avenue released a debut project in June, which manifests their big sound with strong vocals and messages of encouragement and hope for those who listen to it. Avenue has partnered with established industry leaders. Their booking representation is with Dominion Agency. Avenue can be found on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and several other media outlets.
This is a Friday evening concert beginning at 6 p.m. at Harvest Chapel’s new sanctuary on the corner of Center Road and Cortina in Venice. Please note that this is a Friday evening concert rather than a Saturday concert. There is no cost, but a free will offering will be taken during the service.
For more information or directions to Harvest Chapel, call D. Sweet at 941-483-4751 or Pastor Phil Enloe at 941-391-1160.
