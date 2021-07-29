VENICE - Rabbi Yehudah Joshua Glick will speak at Harvest Chapel in Venice at 6 p.m. Sunday.
Glick is an Israeli Orthodox rabbi and politician who has been a member of the Israel Knesset from May 2016 to April 2019. He is known around the world and survived an assassination attempt in 2014.
He was born in the United States.
"As the president of Shalom Jerusalem Foundation he campaigns for expanding Jewish access to the Temple Mount," according to Harvest Chapel. "He is the leader of HaLiba, a coalition of groups dedicated to 'reaching complete and comprehensive freedom and civil rights of Jews to the Temple Mount.'"
Glick was born to American/Jewish parents; his father a doctor and professor in endocrinology research and medical ethics.
Yehudah Joshua Glick served in the Israeli military and served in the armored and intelligence corps and as a combat medic and regional defense soldier during reserve duty. He earned an masters degree in Jewish History from Touro College.
"His early career contained working in the Ministry of Immigrant Absorption, filling several positions, including spokesperson for Minister Yuli Edelstein, director of the Public Diplomacy Department, director of the Ashkelon and South Israel region," according to a news release. "In 2005 after 10 years of work in the Ministry, Rabbi Glick resigned in protest of the Gaza Disengagement Plan. He then he became the leader of the Temple Movement, becoming the executive director in 2005. He left this assignment in 2009 and founded a series of organizations that promote and popularize the Temple Movement through liberal discourse, including the Temple Mount Heritage Foundation and the Liga Initiative for Jewish Freedom, Human Rights and currently he chairs the Shalom Jerusalem Foundation and has been since 2019."
He was shot four times in 2014 and was critically injured.
In May 2016, he enter the Knesset. He was a candidate for President in the 2021 Presidential election.
"Today, Rabbi Glick is politically active in many circles in Jerusalem, has been the target of his opponents, served 11 years in Israeli prisons for security offenses and to this day is regarded highly for this heroic activity he recently carried out. He has been on several TV programs, including Daystar and he is absolutely fascinating to those fortunate enough to be in one of his audiences," the news release said.
The Harvest Chapel encourages people to attend.
"After listening to his life story we will all understand even better the struggle that is going on in Jerusalem and make us realize that these people need our prayers and financial help along with all the love we can share with them," it said. "This will most certainly be one of the best presentations Harvest Chapel offers our community."
The presentation is free. Harvest Chapel is at the corner of Center Road and Cortina Avenue in Venice.
For more information, call (941) 786-1482.
