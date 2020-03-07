Humanity, since the beginning, has battled against death.
As Dylan Thomas wrote; “Do not go gentle into that good night, Old age should burn and rave at close of the day; Rage, rage against the dying of the night.”
We struggle against our inevitable end and face the reality of death. We struggle with the reason for our existence. After all, why are we here?
Scripture describes our life span compared against eternity as lilies of the field, here today and withered and gone tomorrow. Our time on earth is a mere wisp of smoke compared to the eternal timeline.
This Lenten Season, we receive the ashes on our forehead as a reminder that we are nothing but dust, dust that God breathed life into, and we will return to dust at the end of our lives.
Creation was not designed with death. Adam, through his disobedience, ushered in death.
“When Adam sinned, sin entered the world. Adam’s sin brought death, so death spread to everyone, for everyone sinned.” (Romans 5:12)
All creation groans under the weight and destruction of sin in the world. Thus, our fate is dust to dust, ashes to ashes.
If this were the final story, then our lives would be meaningless and without hope. But, you see, the Lenten Season is a time of preparation of our hearts to truly understand our condition of sin and death before God. This preparation helps us to realize the overwhelming love of Jesus to defeat sin and death on the cross.
Jesus came and died to give us life, and life abundantly. He did not come to make bad people good, He came to make dead people alive.
To overcome death, all you need to do is die. Proclaim Jesus as Christ and Lord and live for Him.
The Apostle Paul explains it as casting off our old selves and dying to sin, so that we may live as Christ. It is in Him and through the Holy Spirit by which we receive the power to renew our thoughts and attitudes.
Jesus gives us a new nature, created to be like God — truly righteous and holy. We can have as much of God as we want. Saying yes to Jesus is saying yes to more and more of God.
Our true purpose of life is to glorify God and to enjoy Him forever. So before we are dead, we need to die. We must set aside our worldly desires and have an eternal attitude in light of the love of Jesus.
Saying yes to Jesus is more than faint lip service or perfect attendance at church. Saying yes to Jesus is saying yes to death to ourselves for the sake of life in Jesus.
“My old self has been crucified with Christ. It is no longer I who live, but Christ lives in me. So I live in this earthly body by trusting in the Son of God, who loved me and gave himself for me.” (Galatians 2:20)
As we move through this Lenten Season, the question to process is simply, “Am I dead or am I alive in Christ?”
