What comes to mind when you hear the word “sin?”
When I am writing or speaking, I most often use the phrase “breaking God’s heart” for things that are sins. Why?
Because I think it gives an apt word picture of what our not-so-good choices do to God. He loves us so much that some of those choices we make do, indeed, break His heart.
Webster’s says that to sin is “to violate the divine law by actual transgression or neglect, An offense in general; misdemeanor, to violate human rights, law or propriety; to transgress. To do or commit wrongly.”
Strong’s Concordance has the familiar “miss the mark” and “trespass” for the word used in Romans 3:23: “for all have sinned and fall short of the glory of God.”
Have you ever been around a person who is all wrapped up in himself or herself? Selfish “SELF” rises to the top in capital letters. Everything revolves around them.
They are scheming and angling to make that so.
Contrast that with someone who is all wrapped up in God, their Father, who has special plans for their life and time here on earth. Which one is more encouraging to be around?
Which one gives you a glimpse of Jesus? Which one do you enjoy spending time with?
The essence of sin is building life around or all about one’s self. Sin draws us away from God and into rebellion, then unbelief.
Unbelief basically makes God a liar in the eyes of the unbeliever. If that person doesn’t believe Him, then His promises aren’t true.
I wonder if the person filled with unbelief ever considers that maybe they haven’t grasped truth and reality, that maybe they are incorrect in their conclusions?
Sin could also be exemplified by an inner feeling of “wrongness.”
Our conscience, our heart and the Holy Spirit all do a good job, even when we are very small, of letting us know when we have crossed over that line.
Yes, a person can choose to harden their heart, and that seems to be hand in hand with rebellion.
The choice is ours.
Sin is simply putting something else before God.
Many times it has been explained as missing the target or missing the mark. Those who shoot rifles, pistols, arrows or even slingshots can relate to this good word picture.
Our sin against God leads to alienation and separation from God, not because He leaves us but because our actions and choices as a sinner made it so.
God is love, perfection and holiness. Why would we chose to be distanced from Him?
He is perfect love who came down to die on that horrible cross for you and for me. He was perfect and holy enough to be able to offer Himself in that way, giving us His righteousness. All we need to do is ask.
That is great news. I frankly can’t think of any better news to share today. If you are separated from God because of your choices ,why not take care of it right now?
Payday is coming and you have a choice: “For the wages of sin is death, but the gift of God is eternal life in Christ Jesus our Lord.” (Romans 6:23)
I implore you today to choose life. The liberator has come and he wants to set the captive free.
How do I know? Because He has truly set this captive free.
