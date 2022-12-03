As I was enjoying a breathtaking sunset at St. Pete Beach, I was captivated by this view of both the sky and also the man who is watching it.
What is he thinking? What is going on in his life? Is he like me, marveling at God’s painting the sky as we watch together?
Of course, there is no way to know but I paused to pray for this man, sending blessings his way.
What do you think about when you see a sunset? My sister, ever the painter that she is, sees how light and color dance in the sky, marveling at the slightest change she sees.
My son, the scientist, thinks about the refraction of light through the atmosphere. (If you don’t know what I mean, don’t worry about it. He is a bit of a lovable geek.)
Personally, I just marvel at God. I remember back to Genesis and the story of creation. During that time, everything we see was made, and we learn that God rested from His work on the seventh day.
Many think that when creation was complete, God ceased to make new things. I don’t see it that way.
When do we see new things around us? Have you ever marveled at a fresh flower? Do we realize that we are seeing another art project that the Lord is showing us?
The play of the wind on water and trees, the shape of the sand on the beach, the new life in the spring, and yes, the beauty of the sunsets all are examples of God’s ongoing artistry.
Most people walking through a gallery pause to look at paintings or other art, often stopping to fully take in what they are seeing.
How often do we dash right by what God has made for us to see? I know that I do it way too often!
In Job 37, Elihu is talking with Job. The whole chapter is well worth reading, but take note of just this much for now: “Listen to this, Job; stop and consider God’s wonders. Do you know how God controls the clouds and makes his lightning flash? Do you know how the clouds hang poised, those wonders of him who has perfect knowledge?” (Job 37:14-16)
Now Job was going through an incredibly tough time and was trying to understand why God let it happen. Eventually through pondering the awesomeness of the Lord, he was able to be reconciled to Him and to go forward with renewed trust.
Yes, this is a tough season for many of us. Some are still trying to rebuild after the hurricanes. For some, the holidays can be excruciating as they experience the pain of loss.
Maybe we can remember that if we take the time to ponder God’s amazing work, we can be encouraged and strengthened for the journey.
Consider going somewhere that you can marvel in a sunset, or in something else that God has created. Don’t just settle for Christmas light shows.
Enjoy them for sure, but let God be the one who truly puts on a show for you.
Pastor Mary Hendrickson is an ordained ECC minister serving the Covenant Church at Venice Isle Estates.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.