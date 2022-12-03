Sunset
PHOTO PROVIDED

As I was enjoying a breathtaking sunset at St. Pete Beach, I was captivated by this view of both the sky and also the man who is watching it.

What is he thinking? What is going on in his life? Is he like me, marveling at God’s painting the sky as we watch together?


Pastor Mary Hendrickson is an ordained ECC minister serving the Covenant Church at Venice Isle Estates.

