I was a child in West Virginia during the early 1970s. Unemployment was high, the mines were closing, the chemical plants along the river were cutting back.
A custodial job opening at a chemical plant was posted in the paper. The applications were to be collected at the Wheeling Civic Center. Within four hours over 2,000 men applied for this custodial job.
Times were hard. When times are hard, people often do desperate things. As desperation sets in, they break the law and families are broken apart. It was a scary time.
When my mother and I would stop at a traffic light, there would often be a frightening man nearby. He would usually be dirty, with disheveled clothes and hard hands with worn- out skin.
I’m sure my mom recognized my uneasiness. Honestly, I didn’t know what he might do and that frightened me. I would find relief only as mom would pull away and I would watch that lone figure fade into the car’s mirror.
Then my mom spoke up. She said, “I’ll bet he has had a hard life.”
She didn’t look at his outward appearance or the anger in his eyes. She saw a soul, a life that certainly didn’t come out as planned. What I saw as scary, she saw as sad.
Today’s story comes from the book of Mark, Chapter 5:
“They went across the lake to the region of the Gerasenes. When Jesus got out of the boat, a man with an impure spirit came from the tombs to meet him.
"This man lived in the tombs, and no one could bind him anymore, not even with a chain. For he had often been chained hand and foot, but he tore the chains apart and broke the irons on his feet. No one was strong enough to subdue him. Night and day among the tombs and in the hills he would cry out and cut himself with stones."
Here is a man who has had a hard life. The people of the town had shunned him from society to the ceremonially unclean place of the dead.
They didn’t want him to cause trouble, so they would bind him. They would even bind him with chains. Each time he would break these chains.
It says that no one was strong enough to subdue him, and yet he is living in the graveyard. A societal outcast, like the man on the street corner. Nobody cared.
Let’s see what happens when Jesus shows up.
Jesus immediately recognized that the man was not bound by chains but bound by evil — a man in need of rescue, not in need of condemnation.
With the full authority of God, Jesus told the demons to come out and to leave this man alone. Knowing they had no power over the Son of God, they asked not to be destroyed but rather "re-located" to pigs nearby.
I suppose pigs must go mad, because all 2,000 of them ran off the edge of the cliff to drown in the water rather than to have this evil within them.
What happens next is the miracle.
Mark continues: “Those tending the pigs ran off and reported this in the town and countryside, and the people went out to see what had happened. When they came to Jesus, they saw the man who had been possessed by the legion of demons, sitting there, dressed and in his right mind; and they were afraid.
"Those who had seen it told the people what had happened to the demon-possessed man —and told about the pigs as well. Then the people began to plead with Jesus to leave their region.”
Obviously this is big news: 2,000 pigs drowned and a possessed man is now sane.
As the people came and saw this man dressed and in his right mind, sitting with Jesus, they begged Jesus to leave.
Why would they beg him to go? Because they were uncomfortable with his holiness and power. For you see, Jesus did not come to save the righteous. He came to save the lost.
In Luke 5, Jesus said, “I have come to call NOT those who think they are righteous, but those who KNOW they are sinners and need to repent.”
Throughout His earthly ministry, Jesus seeks those whom society has banished or set aside. Examples include the woman at the well, Mary Magdalene herself, tax collectors and sinners. He healed lepers whom society had deemed "unclean" and made them clean.
He is still doing His work today.
If you feel set aside, an outcast, a sinner whom no one wants, Jesus wants you.
It begins with each of us recognizing our condition and our need for a savior. Like the man in chains, he knew he needed a savior. Jesus was faithful to do just that and he does it for even us today.
Pastor Bob Haley is assistant pastor of Christ Venice Church.
