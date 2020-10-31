The Earth has moved under our feet as the year 2020 delivered a pandemic, racial unrest, huge wildfires, tropical storms, death, isolation, fear, economic hardship, loss of jobs and homes, loss of a sense of community and trust in each other.
We have seen a hard-fought, mean-spirited election process.
Many are broken and terribly hurt. As a nation we need healing.
We are a nation divided. The election process this time seemed to drive us further apart. Many have fresh, bleeding wounds. We blame the “other” — whoever that is.
We are a people divided by fear. We are filled with fear, worry and anxiety.
Fear steals things from us. Fear is a thief of love and joy and generosity. Fear robs us while convincing us that it is actually protecting us.
The only time fear is not a liar is when you are actually cornered by an alligator or asked to do the chicken dance at a wedding. Those are real threats indeed.
No matter whom you vote for, no matter if you will be celebrating the winners or mourning over the losers, as we approach this Thanksgiving time many wonder, “What do we do now? How can we be grateful and give thanks for what we have when we are anxious about where we are as a nation? As a people in this troubled world?”
President Abraham Lincoln faced just such a time when he gave his Second Inaugural Address on Saturday, March 4, 1865. Let me share some of his wisdom.
The Civil War was drawing to a close. The North stood on the brink of victory. Lincoln sought to explain the meaning of the war and to establish a basis for restoring the Union — healing the nation, if you will.
He said, “Both North and South read the same Bible and pray to the same God. The prayers of both could not be answered; that of neither has been answered fully.” Lincoln then observed, “the Almighty has his own purposes.”
Lincoln’s text was from Matthew, Chapter 18, verse 7: “Woe to the world because of stumbling blocks! Occasions for stumbling are bound to come, but woe to the one by whom the stumbling block comes.”
Lincoln showed how this text was significant to the nation’s situation. All Americans knew that slavery was somehow the cause of the war, whether they were pro-slavery or anti-slavery. Slavery was one of these stumbling blocks.
He said, “If we admit that slavery is a sin, if we admit that it is a national sin, that the North was involved in the slave trade from the first, that northern money made the Cotton Kingdom possible, then we can understand the war as retribution.”
He was saying that the North and South share the sin, whether they admit it or not.
Leaders at the moment of triumph do not usually accept responsibility for the terrible losses that war brings. Instead, they usually blame the vanquished. The others caused the war. And the others are suffering the defeat the others so richly deserve.
Lincoln went against this normal pattern. He said that slavery caused the war, that sin caused the war and that northerners were as guilty of the sin as southerners. So the North must bear its share of the punishment.
Both sides needed to recognize its own sin if national reconciliation were to happen.
Lincoln then summarized his plea for peace and justice: “With malice toward none, with charity for all, with firmness in the right as God gives us to see the right, let us strive on to finish the work we are in, to bind up the nation’s wounds, to care for him who shall have borne the battle and for his widow and his orphan, to do all which may achieve and cherish a just and lasting peace among ourselves and with all nations.”
We, too, are facing stumbling blocks. We seem to be in a time of meanness, of racial disparity, greed, fear of each other. We as people of faith— people who believe in a loving God — must not embrace meanness simply because it is modeled by our culture and its preachers of fear. We must confront this sin.
No, we must find our politics compatible with the spirit of our great teachers, not these mean spirited fear-mongers.
Whether we are Christian, Jewish, Muslim, Bahai, Buddhist or from any other faith community, our great teachers tell us that nations that care for the impoverished, the infirm, the immigrant and the imprisoned, these will enter the Kingdom of God. Those nations which ignore “the least of these” are condemned.
History has shown that the civilizations that care for the least of these survive, while those that do not have failed.
The prophet Micah says, “What does the Lord require of you, but to do justice, and to love kindness and mercy and to humble yourself ….”
Mercy triumphs over judgment.
When you can blame, have mercy.
When you can shame, have mercy.
When you can criticize, have mercy.
When you can condemn, have mercy.
When you have a political disagreement, have mercy.
When you have a theological disagreement, have mercy.
When you are certain you are completely right, have mercy.
When you could exact your revenge and get even, have mercy. (From Brian Zahnd, “Mercy in Our Time.”)
All religions work at making some ultimate sense of a flawed and tragic world. And these great religions insist that the test of true spirituality is practical compassion. They each stress the importance of practical charity and social justice.
Therefore, to heal this flawed and tragic world, we must work for and demonstrate justice and compassion to the weak and the vulnerable.
We Christians point to the teaching of Jesus in the Sermon on the Mount, which includes the Beatitudes:
“Blessed are the poor in spirit ….
“Blessed are the mourners and the meek ….
“Blessed are the justice cravers, the merciful, and the pure in heart ….
“Blessed are the peacemakers and the persecuted ….”
Leo Tolstoy, considered perhaps the greatest novelist of all time, centered his faith on this Sermon on the Mount.
Mohandas Gandhi read the Sermon on the Mount twice daily for the last 40 years of his life.
Dietrich Bonhoeffer practiced the Sermon on the Mount to the point where he became a public enemy of the Nazi state.
The Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. saw the Sermon on the Mount as the bedrock of his theology and philosophy.
The Sermon on the Mount is not a set of rules but rather a way of seeing the world and living a radical lifestyle.
The Buddha said it another way: “After experiencing enlightenment, a man must leave the mountain top and return to the market place and there practice compassion for all living beings.”
One of the Five Pillars of Islam is “zakat” — charity to the poor. Mohammed was troubled by injustice, inequality and poverty, and he “stressed the prime duty of practical compassion: care for the poor, the orphan, the widow and the oppressed was a Muslim’s first responsibility.” (Karen Armstrong, “Jerusalem: One City, Three Faiths”)
For the Jewish faith, we all know the words of the Ten Commandments. Too often these are seen as a set of rules or laws. They are that, it is true. But they are also a call to a radical way of living at peace with one’s neighbors.
This is “shalom.” It is not just a greeting of peace, but a lifestyle of peace, completeness, welfare, soundness, safety, harmony, wholeness and prosperity.
Abraham Lincoln saw that no one was free of blame in the Civil War. No one had clean hands. He called for each side to recognize its flaws — or sin, if you will — and show mercy to all, including their former enemies.
They say all politics is local. Therefore, it falls to you and to me to face these stumbling blocks of fear and meanness that have infected this nation and this community. We must confront this sin.
Healing starts here. Healing starts with us.
Soon we will sit down with our family and friends to celebrate all we are thankful to have received. We will eat together the Thanksgiving feast.
But today I call upon this community to live our great teachers’ words. To live in outrageous hospitality. To live a life style of radical “shalom.”
Our current election process has harmed us all and we are a nation divided. We are a nation that needs healing.
Our great religions tell us that the way of healing is to confront our sin and see others as our brothers and sisters, to choose to love my neighbor as myself.
Today let us resolve to carry no malice for those with whom we disagree. Let us resolve to work for justice and mercy in our community. Let us resolve to reach out to those on the margins of our society.
Let us resolve to live a life of radical hospitality.
As Abraham Lincoln said, “With malice toward none, with charity for all, let us bind up the nation’s wounds and establish a lasting peace.”
