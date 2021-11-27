Well, I finally have seen a “real” Florida lizard. My congregation laughed when I referred to an anole as one.
This iguana was anything but a cute little lizard. In fact, it startled me! I saw two of these when visiting Key West a couple of weeks ago. One was about four feet long. Impressive!
Little lizards. Big lizards. All are lizards, just the same. They remind me of problems in life. Some are small and quick to disappear. Others are big and gnarly, ready to take a bite out of me or claw me.
Yet, the way of handling all of them is the same — take them to Jesus. He said, “Come to me, all who are weary and heavy-laden, and I will give you rest.” (Matt. 11:28) He also told us not to worry (Matt. 6/Luke 12).
I do try to follow what Jesus teaches, but sometimes it is really hard.
Maybe seeing the lizards can teach me something. The little ones make me laugh, and when one of them shows up inside my home, I just scoop it up and put it outside.
No big deal. If I treated the little worries in the same way, I bet I would do better at not getting worked up about them.
And the iguana? The really big problem? When I saw that lizard, what did I do? Mostly, I watched for a couple of minutes, thinking how really big it was and being aware of its claws and teeth. I stayed out of its way, and then eventually went about my day.
Now there’s a concept — I could treat big worries in a similar way. I can take time to take note of how ferocious they are, but then go about my way, knowing that Jesus has already handled them.
I can learn to listen for how He wants me to react to them, and then just follow through and do it. Yes, lizard-gazing has its benefits. I am so grateful for the wonders of God’s creation.
May you, too, be blessed by the marvels that are there to be seen all around you.
Pastor Mary Hendrickson is an ordained ECC minister serving the Covenant Church at Venice Isle Estates.
