What started with a group of friends recognizing that several members of the Jewish Congregation of Venice (JCV) didn’t have the skill set necessary to search for the COVID-19 vaccination online became an expanded group effort of several members.
Judy Rapaport originated the campaign after watching the national death toll rise, losing two congregants to the coronavirus as well as her brother-in-law, and realizing that something had to be done.
“I felt it was important to get people vaccinated because of (their) not wearing masks and following CDC guidelines and spreading the virus,” she said.
The group she formed included JCV members and personal friends of Judy and her husband, Eli.
Through their efforts in registering, signing people up for appointments, and continuously sending updated information to the congregation, more than 20 people were able to receive vaccinations.
This caring group made up of “seniors helping seniors” performed a vital service to fellow congregants who might still be awaiting their shots. What a timely example of JCV members caring deeply about each others’ welfare at a time of great need.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.