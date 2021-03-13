Lending a helping hand

Judy Rapaport at her computer searching for Covid-19 vaccine appointments for fellow congregants of the Jewish Center of Venice.

 PHOTO BY CYN GREENE

What started with a group of friends recognizing that several members of the Jewish Congregation of Venice (JCV) didn’t have the skill set necessary to search for the COVID-19 vaccination online became an expanded group effort of several members.

Judy Rapaport originated the campaign after watching the national death toll rise, losing two congregants to the coronavirus as well as her brother-in-law, and realizing that something had to be done.

“I felt it was important to get people vaccinated because of (their) not wearing masks and following CDC guidelines and spreading the virus,” she said.

The group she formed included JCV members and personal friends of Judy and her husband, Eli.

Through their efforts in registering, signing people up for appointments, and continuously sending updated information to the congregation, more than 20 people were able to receive vaccinations.

This caring group made up of “seniors helping seniors” performed a vital service to fellow congregants who might still be awaiting their shots. What a timely example of JCV members caring deeply about each others’ welfare at a time of great need.

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments