One of the topics that has been in the forefront of the news and our minds for more than two years has been the pandemic.
Thankfully, COVID-19’s deadly spread has been slowed through vaccines, social distancing, and wearing masks. It will be with us indefinitely, but through the implementation of the methods just listed, we can live and be among people more safely than when the pandemic began.
Folks have slowly been returning to in-person church attendance while others enjoy participating through the online worship, either via live stream, or after the service is posted on YouTube.
This has all been an experience and learning curve like no other in recent years.
In Hebrews 10:24-25, we read, “And let us consider how we may spur one another on toward love and good deeds, not giving up meeting together, as some are in the habit of doing, but encouraging one another — and all the more as you see the Day approaching.”
The writer of Hebrews was on to something with the encouragement for worshipers to formally gather together. As wonderful and at times necessary as online worship is, there is still something powerful, something spiritual that occurs when believers/seekers gather together for worship in the same place.
When we are together, the actual sound of people gathering and talking and laughing before service, and then the sound of all the voices being raised together for either a responsive reading or singing a song of worship, is energizing and spiritually uplifting.
Gathering together is a way we “encourage one another” and get empowered by God to do life together, as the Body of Christ!
On Feb. 19, SunCoast MCC will celebrate our 28th anniversary. Our church family has had its share of challenges for sure, but we’ve also experienced great blessings along our 28-year journey.
Wouldn’t it be wonderful to see as many people as are comfortable to attend our anniversary Sunday worship service in person on that Sunday to help us celebrate?
Whether you attend in-person worship regularly, attend worship online, or are just thinking about getting back to church, this would be a great opportunity for you to come and experience in-person worship either again, or for the first time or for the first time in a long time.
As you are reading this, perhaps you are thinking how much you would enjoy being with us in person, but it is simply not possible for you to do so due to geographical distance or health matters.
We invite you to join online and encourage other people that you know to log on, and participate in virtual worship on that day.
We have set a goal to have 80-plus people in person and 40-plus online for worship on Feb. 19 to celebrate our church anniversary. A prize will be given to the person who brings the most people. How can you help us reach our goal?
We will have an anniversary cake and refreshments following worship so that we can spend time connecting with others, and meeting new folks.
We hope you will help us reach our in-person and online attendance goals on Feb. 19 so that we can “spur one another on toward love, and good deeds!”
The Rev. Nancy Wilson and The Rev. Rick Rhen-Sosbe are the pastor of SunCoast MCC.
