The destruction brought on by the passing of Hurricane Ian brings to mind the Pali word anicca. Pali is the language of the Buddha.
Anicca, simply translated as “impermanence,” is the inevitability of change and rebirth.
Those of us connected with the Blue Lotus Buddhist Meditation Center (BLBMC) know impermanence well. It was another storm a year and a half ago that brought about the destruction of our Buddhist center.
The roof could not bear the weight of the heavy water and collapsed. When Monk San opened the door, after the storm passed, he saw total destruction, not the large Buddha he was so accustomed to being greeted by.
As the shock of our loss wore off, we became concerned with the “symbol” the Buddha statue was. The large white statue had sat against the backdrop of a deep maroon wall, a symbol of stability that calmly sat through many changes.
Could it have survived? All we could see were beams, insulation and air conditioning ducts.
Enter Chris Goodman, a member of our community and a noble friend. Chris had construction experience and had worked with past hurricane devastation.
He took great professional pains to safely recover our Buddha statue from the rubble. We were overjoyed. To us, it was a message of survival and perseverance.
Fast forward to Hurricane Ian. Feeling the pain and anguish the storm caused so many people, BLBMC rallied with manual labor to assist in many cleanups, but still felt lacking.
We decided to take the month of October off from our own fundraising for a new building, to help. The Board gathered to discuss where best to direct the funds.
That decision was obvious and unanimous. We decided on Chris Goodman.
“Chris is one of the kindest and most selfless persons one can meet. He always puts others first and does not think twice to help those who are in need,” said Monk San. “He has a very good understanding about life and strongly practices what he believes. He is a father, a grandfather, husband, a noble friend, and a handyman who has many talents.”
Chris and his family lost most of their possessions due to Ian, as well as their living quarters. Thankfully, the family members are safe.
“Stuff,” we all know, has limited importance. And sometimes good comes from bad, as the family is now relocating in Gainesville.
The silver lining is that Chris, who has complex medical conditions, can be closer to the doctors needed.
“Sometimes a little hardship is good for me,” Chris said, “to remind me daily to be grateful for the little things I may have taken for granted. Many thanks for all the positive energy.”
Blue Lotus has been humbly honored by Chris’s presence and are pleased to announce that due to generous hearts, we can assist him financially on his journey with more than $1,000.
“We are very grateful for the help from the Sangha,” Chris said. “You are all such great people. Many thanks for all this positive energy and for helping reestablish a new place. Our thoughts are with you all.”
Blue Lotus has been holding classes and ceremonies at the Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Venice, 1971 Pinebrook Rd., since the loss of the building.
For more information about BLBMC events, see the Blue Lotus-Florida calendar, blbmc.org/calendar. Blue Lotus is a 501©(3) nonprofit organization that does not charge for its classes but gratefully accepts voluntary donations for the building fund.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.