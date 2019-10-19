Early in the evening of Thursday, April 18, 1521, in an overcrowded court in the Bishop’s Palace in the city of Worms, 37-year-old Augustinian monk Martin Luther stood before 21-year-old Charles V of Spain, recently elected emperor of Germany.
The tension had reached a breaking point as 24 hours earlier Luther, standing near a small table containing several of his own books, had asked the emperor for more time before he answered the second of these two questions: “Are those your writings; and do you wish to retract them, or do you adhere to them and continue to assert them?”
Pope Leo X had already excommunicated Luther, who had become a very troublesome presence in the Church of Rome ever since he nailed his 95 theses to the church door in Wittenberg just four years earlier, on Oct. 31, 1517.
Now the pope was hopeful the young emperor, the secular ruler, would condemn and punish Luther as a heretic.
Once the members making up the Diet of Worms had all taken their seats, with the flickering torchlight adding to the sweltering heat of the crowded room, Luther gave a speech in Latin and was asked to repeat it in German.
It was by all accounts a great address but it didn’t answer the question of the previous day.
When he finished, the official told him he had not spoken to the point and that the emperor demanded a straight answer.
It has been said Luther’s response was something to this effect: “If the emperor desires a plain answer, I will give it to him. It is impossible for me to recant unless I am proved to be wrong by the testimony of Scripture. My conscience is bound to the Word of God. It is neither safe nor honest to act against one’s conscience. Here I stand. God help me. I cannot do otherwise.”
In the interesting and somewhat anticlimactic wrap-up to this story, after Luther’s statement, the emperor gave a sign to end the proceedings for the evening and all returned to their lodgings.
Apparently, a crowd of Spaniards followed Luther to his own quarters howling out hoots of mockery and scorn, even as some German nobles and delegates formed a circle around him providing safe conduct.
After several conferences with him in the ensuing days, a decision of what to do with him couldn’t be reached. He was ordered to return to Wittenberg and was forbidden to preach. Tourist guides still point out the gate where it is believed Martin Luther departed Worms on the night of April 26.
One historian writes of Luther as that historic “volcano” whose eruptions occurring from 1517 to 1521 convulsed the Church.
Though it is important to understand just what Martin Luther was saying to create such a tumult, I’d like to save that for another time. For now, I would like his words before the emperor that day, recounted on the pages of history, to sink into our hearts and minds.
We are observing the 500th anniversary of these years of Luther’s volcanic disruptions. Let us Christians take courage. We do not in our own strength confide: “God’s truth abideth still.”
Just as Martin Luther’s teaching was out of step with the Church of Rome in his day, the Christian Church, adhering to God’s Word, is out of step with the cultural morality of our present time.
When pressed for answers regarding what we believe by the larger culture in which we find ourselves, and when taking our place in pulpits and Sunday school classes across this country to teach Christ’s sheep, His very bride, we must always say, even as we daily seek to love our neighbor as ourselves, “My conscience is bound to the Word of God. It is neither safe nor honest to act against one’s conscience. Here I stand. God help me. I cannot do otherwise.”
