Last week I went on a short business trip to Illinois. After getting everything organized, including planning for my cat and dropping off my dog at his boarding place, I finally was on the road from Venice to Tampa to catch my plane.
Right after dropping off my puppy, I got a message from the airline that my flight was delayed by almost two hours. My first reaction was one of frustration, as I had had to push hard to be able to get to the airport on time.
As I was driving through Sarasota on I-75, though, I spotted a shopping area that I had not yet visited. I thought to myself, “Why not?” and pulled off the highway.
I actually had wished that morning that I had a blouse in a different color to go with my business outfit, so I took a chance and went into a store.
Eureka! I found the perfect blouse, and it was even on sale.
As I finished my shopping, I spied a little French bakery and restaurant. In my hurry I had not eaten lunch, so I decided to treat myself.
Not only did I have a wonderful crepe lunch, but as the photo shows, I had an extremely decadent chocolate dessert.
By the time I got to the airport and caught the flight, I actually was in a pretty good mood. The delay had given me the opportunity to relax and to savor a little bit of life.
What seemed like a major inconvenience turned into a gift from God.
I will confess that my determination to make a habit of reacting to situations like these in likewise positive ways was majorly tested on the return trip.
My flight was canceled after five delays, causing a chain of challenges, and in the end, I got home a day late. Yet again, I found myself trying to find blessings in all of it.
As I reflect on what I can learn from God when things don’t go my way, I am reminded of words from the Apostle Paul.
He said, “I have learned to be content whatever the circumstances. I know what it is to be in need, and I know what it is to have plenty. I have learned the secret of being content in any and every situation, whether well fed or hungry, whether living in plenty or in want. I can do all this through him who gives me strength.” (Philippians 4:11-13)
Now Paul had been through much more than the inconveniences caused by a travel delay. He had endured being beaten, imprisoned and shipwrecked multiple times. In the second letter to the Corinthians, he lists what he has suffered.
“I have been constantly on the move,” Paul wrote. “I have been in danger from rivers, in danger from bandits, in danger from my fellow Jews, in danger from Gentiles; in danger in the city, in danger in the country, in danger at sea; and in danger from false believers.
“I have labored and toiled and have often gone without sleep; I have known hunger and thirst and have often gone without food; I have been cold and naked.”
Yes, my inconvenience was nothing compared to all of that. Surely, I, too, can be content, and even find blessings when challenges come.
They say, “Life is short. Eat dessert first.” When I had lunch at that lovely French bakery, I didn’t eat the cake first.
However, I definitely enjoyed every morsel at the end of the meal. It brought a smile to my face, and later, when I was going through the challenges of getting home, I kept reminding myself to try to find opportunities within the stress, remembering the sweet taste of that chocolate.
What are you facing these days? Remember that you are not alone. Jesus is with you.
Lean on Him and ask Him to reveal hidden gems within the struggle that can encourage and strengthen you. I will do the same.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.