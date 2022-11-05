Robb Long

Robb Long

The Christian Sabbath? I’m a born-again Christian and have kept the Sabbath for 35 years. So, I read with interest the Oct. 15 religion page column entitled, “Observe Sabbath Saturday on Sunday, your choice.”

While upholding our freedom to choose, the article’s tone seemed to suggest that keeping the Sabbath would be an unwise choice for Christians as it attempted to show the Biblical 7th day Sabbath is now obsolete.


Robb D. Long is pastor of Carmel Seventh-day Adventist Church in Carmel, Indiana.

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments