Look at how relaxed these students are from last year’s graduating class. They have completed their graduation requirements, and I would guess that they are mostly looking forward to having the ceremony behind them so that they can celebrate.
Their emotions likely include excitement, relief, maybe a tinge of sadness. It’s been a long road to get to this point, but they have arrived at the finish line — graduation — and are receiving their degrees.
If you have been in their shoes, you probably remember those feelings. Maybe you have never graduated from school, but nevertheless have made a significant transition or two (or three) during your life, and you can relate to ending a phase.
Perhaps you have worked on projects or set goals and know what it is to have that sense of completion. The Apostle Paul also had that experience.
In 2 Timothy, he writes, “I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith.” (4:7)
He wrote this when he was at the end of his life. Note though that the very next verse still speaks of a future, though at this point in heaven:
“Now there is in store for me the crown of righteousness, which the Lord, the righteous Judge, will award to me on that day — and not only to me, but also to all who have longed for his appearing.”
Paul really had an amazing journey. He was always completing one phase of life and moving into another. One would think that, perhaps like these graduates, at some point he would feel like he had “arrived.”
However, Paul never stopped until he died. In Philippians 3:13, he writes, “Brothers and sisters, I do not consider myself yet to have taken hold of it. But one thing I do: Forgetting what is behind and straining toward what is ahead, I press on toward the goal to win the prize for which God has called me heavenward in Christ Jesus.”
In the end I suspect that his prize, that crown of righteousness, was much much more valuable to him than the diplomas that these graduates are about to receive.
If you are graduating this year, or even going through a time of transition, I encourage you to adopt Paul’s attitude. Realize that what is being completed is not a finish line.
Some call it a milestone and for good reason. When you get to the milestone, yes, take time to hear Jesus saying, “Well done!” Celebrate what you have achieved, but then surge forward and press on.
There is always something amazing that Christ has in store for you. Enjoy the race of life that is ahead!
Pastor Mary Hendrickson is an ordained ECC minister serving the Covenant Church at Venice Isle Estates.
