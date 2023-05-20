Graduates
PHOTO PROVIDED

Look at how relaxed these students are from last year’s graduating class. They have completed their graduation requirements, and I would guess that they are mostly looking forward to having the ceremony behind them so that they can celebrate.

Their emotions likely include excitement, relief, maybe a tinge of sadness. It’s been a long road to get to this point, but they have arrived at the finish line — graduation — and are receiving their degrees.


   

Pastor Mary Hendrickson is an ordained ECC minister serving the Covenant Church at Venice Isle Estates.

