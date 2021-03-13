In this season of Lent, our theme has been “holy vessels.”
In the Hebrew scriptures there are many references to the holy vessels designed for worship. These handcrafted items of gold, silver and bronze included elaborate lampstands, the ark that contained God’s covenant, offering bowls, incense dishes, and much more. As you can imagine these holy vessels were valued sacred, historical treasures, so when opposing nations conquered Israel, stole them from the Temple and carted them off to lands far away, it caused great mourning.
The writers of the New Testament likened the followers of Christ to holy vessels who embody the Spirit in our daily lives. As God’s holy vessels, we acknowledge that we, too, can get lost, empty, broken or lured away. We may find that the pandemic has presented us with additional spiritual challenges. Lent is the season when returning to God is the goal of all of our efforts.
For the Hebrew people, their holy vessels found their way home! Years later they were “brought back to the temple in Jerusalem, each to its place … in the house of God.” (Ezra 6:5) Our hope and prayer is that in whatever ways you have felt spiritually disconnected from God or from your SunCoast church, during this season of Lent you will find your way home.
Here are some suggestions, if you have not already done so,
• Attend our outdoor worship services
• Watch our worship service online and participate in communion and prayers with us
• Read the Lenten devotional booklet “Mending Our Hearts” and the suggested scriptures
• Attend one of our small in-person or virtual discussion groups
• Reach out to your fellow church members or call the church office to connect with a pastor or deacon
• Come and volunteer outdoors during a landscaping day
• Faithfully read the “Staying Connected” newsletter to stay connected
• Continue to support your church through volunteerism, prayer and offerings.
• Get the vaccine so when we are able to gather safely as soon as possible
• Ask for help if you need assistance with any of the above (volunteers are available)
At SunCoast one thing we have learned is this. Even though we are not in our building physically, our church is still alive and active — a congregation full of holy vessels for God. May you find your vessel being filled this Lenten season with the reassurance of God’s healing presence.
Suncoast MCC is at 3276 E. Venice Ave., Venice. visit: suncoastmcc.com or call 941-484-7068.
