Christians should be no strangers to achievement. The primary differences between those who follow Christ and those who follow the world might not be what they achieve, but will always be why they achieve it.

Mark Nickles

The message of the world is to do all you can to get your piece of the American Dream. Many Christians have subscribed to the philosophy that, as long as they are here, they may as well have the biggest house, nicest car and largest amount of disposable income they can achieve.


Mark Nickles is a pastor in Oklahoma.

