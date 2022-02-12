”Turning Sadness Into Beauty — Interfaith Responses to the Challenges of the COVID-19 Pandemic.” This was the theme of the Venice Interfaith Community Association’s Winter Series 2022.
On Monday, Jan. 31, I had the privilege of moderating the last of the 3-part series, a panel discussion among local clergy on sadness and joy, despair and hope.
We discussed the various sources of strength and trust that we have each called upon during this difficult time of pandemic. My three clergy colleagues, Rev. Robin Hager of Grace United Methodist Church, Father Mike Rau of St. Mark’s Episcopal Church and Monk San of the Blue Lotus Buddhist Meditation Center, shared their insights and also bared their souls.
Through the process of preparing for this session, I am pleased to say that we have become not only colleagues but friends.
As I reflect on the questions raised and the lessons learned that evening, I realize that, from my tradition, the greatest source of strength is “tikvah,” Hebrew for hope.
Hope, a belief that there is a better future, is a fragile thing but it can sustain us through war, famine and pandemic. Generations of Jews have been sustained on hope, so much so that the national anthem of the State of Israel is “HaTikvah,” the Hope.
I would like to share a selection from my rabbi and teacher, Rabbi Jonathan Sacks, former Chief Rabbi of England. May his memory be for a blessing (he tragically died in November of 2020 from cancer) on the subject of hope.
“... There is nothing inevitable or even rational about hope. It cannot be inferred from any facts about the past or present. Those with a tragic sense of life hold that hope is an illusion, a childish fantasy, and that a mature response to our place in the universe is to accept its fundamental meaninglessness and cultivate the stoic virtue of acceptance.
“Judaism insists otherwise: that the reality that underlies the universe is not deaf to our prayers, blind to our aspirations, indifferent to our existence. We are not wrong to strive to perfect the world, refusing to accept the inevitability of suffering and injustice.” (The Birth of Hope, Parshat Behukotai 5779)
What is “the reality that underlies the universe” of which Rabbi Sacks speaks? It is God, the just and merciful God of the Bible.
This God who promised a certain people, Israel, that “... even it sins, it may suffer, but it will never die, and it will never have reason to truly despair. It may experience exile, but eventually it will return.”
Israel may betray the covenant but God never will. This is one of the most fateful of all Biblical assertions. It tells us that no fate is so bleak as to murder hope itself. No defeat is final, no exile endless, no tragedy the story’s last word.
Hope is a gift from God, a gift given to ancient Israel but also a gift available to all God’s children. No pandemic is the final word. There will be a better tomorrow.
As the Psalmist wrote long ago, “Even when I walk in the valley of darkness, I will fear no evil for You are with me; Your rod and Your staff-they comfort me.
“You set a table before me in the presence of my adversaries; You anointed my head with oil; my cup overflows.
“May only goodness and kindness pursue me all the days of my life, and I will dwell in the house of the Lord for length of days.” (Psalm 23)
