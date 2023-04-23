If you had asked me in 1972 what I thought hope was, I would have told you that it meant that everything would be fine.
It was the ultimate “get out of jail free” card.
No matter how little money you had, you could hope that you would get a four-story Barbie Dream House magically deposited on your front steps.
Hope was magic. It was a belief that no matter what, the good guys would win.
King Kong would lose to the airplanes, the Easter Bunny would bring candy and, even though I hadn’t studied for the test, it would miraculously be on the very things I remembered best.
Hope wasn’t always accurate. The Barbie house didn’t show, sometimes the test didn’t go so well, but hope helped to bridge the gap between what you had and what you wanted.
It was a belief that the universe was essentially skewed in your favor.
Eventually, I decided hope was less of a constant companion and more of a visitor. It took time off; it hung out in other places.
A favorite adult moved away. A friend’s brother died in a terrible car accident. Hope wasn’t anywhere around that day.
Another friend died in a gun accident and hope was there, but it wasn’t enough.
But what about today? We’re way beyond the “get out of jail free” card, and hope tends to be pretty specific.
I hope that isn’t a police car. I hope I wasn’t speeding. I hope my partner has a sense of humor about this ticket.
For many people, “I hope” has come to be the same trivial expression as “I wish.”
But hope isn’t trivial.
We need hope to be human.
Hope is a potential, based on a bone-deep awareness that we are part of a whole. You are part of a web of life that connects you to all possible outcomes.
Hope is the sure and certain knowledge that you, as you are, have a place in a complex scheme of existence that would not, could not, be the same without you.
Hope says all things are possible because you are already connected to all possible outcomes.
“Connected” doesn’t mean “certain.”
Hope is never certain. But when I have lost hope, it has been because my sense of connection has been temporarily severed.
Hope lives in every reminder that we can do something. Hope lives every time we see a baby born or a wave roll in.
Hope is the reminder that yes, yes, we belong to this life, and yes, we are welcome, and yes, we have a place.
Hope is created in every bond we forge, every relationship we nurture. In the words of Oral Roberts, hope is the fact that something good is going to happen to you today.
Hope lives as we mindfully recognize we are not alone.
Hope isn’t something exotic and far away. Hope is a condition of our existence. It is our job.
Good and bad things happen. Sometimes our connections get frayed.
And human beings rise up.
We rise up for those who have been hurt. We rise up for those who have been pushed aside and broken down and told to be silent.
We rise up for the poor and the tired. We rise up for the homeless and the angry and the refugee.
We reach out to the victim. We call for help when we are the victims, and most of the time someone is there.
We don’t always get it right. We don’t always do everything we can, and some of us don’t do anything. But our human nature calls to us, to our bones, to reach out. To lend a hand.
Hatred has to be taught. Disconnection has to be learned. Life can be complicated, and sometimes how to help isn’t clear. Sometimes we have to help ourselves first, and just staying alive requires all of our attention.
Hope is alive. It moves between people. It runs through our web, from the natural world to human beings, to the Divine as we can imagine it and back to human beings again.
It is a gift we give to one another — a gift we recreate over and over again.
Hope is not passive.
To live in hope is a part of us, an obligation we take on by being human. It is a responsibility we can’t avoid, a responsibility to remind ourselves and others that we have a place, that we are connected to possibility.
Hope is the very heart of who we are.
When the worst in life happens, hope reminds you that others are there to light a lamp in the darkness to guide you home.
Live in hope. Trust me, it’s a nice neighborhood.
