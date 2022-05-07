When you look at this photo of Patches, my puppy, you might think that he is starving, but you would be incorrect.
He simply is happy to have found a plastic bowl that he could lick to get the last possible morsel that I might have left behind. Why spend money on dog toys when an empty bowl seems to be so much more fun?
Gazing at Patches face as he holds that bowl gives me an image about how I want to live my faith. What if instead of going through my days thinking about my to-do list and being driven to get as much done as possible, I had the attitude of being ready to catch every taste of what the Lord has for me?
I keep thinking of Oliver in Oliver Twist saying to the master, “Please sir, I want some more.” The master reacts with horror to such a request, and they end up kicking Oliver out of the parish.
How do you think the Lord reacts to our desire for more from Him? Fortunately, He does not react like the master in Oliver’s tale. In Psalm 34:8-10, David directs us to “taste and see that the Lord is good; happy are those who take refuge in him. O fear the Lord, you his holy ones, for those who fear him have no want. The young lions suffer want and hunger, but those who seek the Lord lack no good thing.”
Funny to think about Patches’ enjoyment of the bowl and then to ponder tasting the goodness of the Lord.
How do we taste God, anyway? Well for me, it happens when I see the clouds flitting across the sky, and the water glistening in the Gulf. His goodness is there when a stranger is kind and when laughter fills a room.
Birds carry His joy, as do butterflies. I can find God in so many parts of my day. All I have to do is to be ready to catch His blessings in my bowl. Yes, I want to be like my Patches.
I don’t want to miss tasting every crumb when it comes my way. Perhaps you might want to pick up your bowl today as well.
Who knows what delicious flavor God will send just for you?
Pastor Mary Hendrickson is an ordained ECC minister serving the Covenant Church at Venice Isle Estates.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.