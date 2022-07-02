Last week, you saw a picture of my grandson buried in sand. Today we have a new image, but the one buried is a wonderful, patient and sweet dog alongside the one who did the burying.
Can you see the incredible love in the picture? What I didn’t quite capture were the many kisses that the boy kept lavishing on his friend.
The dog never moved, understanding that it would make the boy happy if he stayed right there. It’s a lovely picture of a good relationship, isn’t it?
Do you have people who “bury” you at times? Maybe with tasks to do, perhaps with emotional burdens that they put upon you?
Maybe it is past history that is hard to carry, or maybe worries for the future. In any case, how do we do with loving those that weigh us down?
Mind you, I am not referring to those who mean harm to us. I am talking about those who dearly love us, and yet expect us to carry an awful lot at times. Can we love them back as clearly as this dog adores his young owner?
One of my very favorite passages in scripture comes from 1 Corinthians 13. These are Paul’s words: “Love is patient, love is kind. It does not envy, it does not boast, it is not proud. It is not rude, it is not self-seeking, it is not easily angered, it keeps no record of wrongs. Love does not delight in evil but rejoices with the truth. It always protects, always trusts, always hopes, always perseveres. Love never fails.” (1 Cor. 13-4-8).
This is the most complete description of sacrificial love that I have ever read. I often challenge couples in pre-marital counseling with it, point out the “keeps no record of wrongs” part on a regular basis.
Honestly I think that the dog in the picture really gets this kind of love. Do we?
In this time of such division and upheaval, being reminded of what kind of love Jesus asks of us can be helpful. I wish that I could claim to be as loving and sweet as our canine friend.
However I, too, don’t always have his patience nor his understanding of what makes his friend happy. Fortunately, I do have God’s word to help me.
Maybe I should sit down today and do some reading. At the least, it would be good to spend some time pondering the Corinthians passage. Maybe it would be a good thing for you as well.
Oh, and before I go, I promised to report back to you on last week’s challenge of being bold for Christ this week. I have done two things.
First of all, in interviewing a young lady to take care of Patches, I took the opportunity to bring spiritual matters into the conversation. I am pleased to say that she responded very positively to that.
Secondly I went to a place in Venice last night for a social occasion with total strangers. There I boldly proclaimed my calling as a pastor, which led some to quickly distance themselves, but for others to engage me in conversation.
Though I am a pastor, doing that took a lot of courage. So how did it go for you? Share it with your pastor or a friend, won’t you?
