This photo was taken when I was in Berlin, Germany, last fall. Do you recognize what it is? This is a preaching pulpit, still in use, in a sanctuary in a church.
I don’t know about your church, but it definitely is quite different from the platform where I preach. It looks quite fierce to me, not inviting.
Though it is probably difficult to make out all the designs and statues, mostly it is a depiction of angels holding up the pulpit with more angels on top.
It actually is a brilliant acoustic design for its time.
Though the angels may seem to be surrounding and uplifting the preacher, that is not actually the intent. They are elevating the importance and holiness of Holy Scripture.
In addition, they represent the Holy Spirit’s power in sending the preached Word into our hearts.
I would not be comfortable preaching from this pulpit, as it is far different from my normal setting, but I can certainly appreciate what it represents.
Berlin was once a divided city, and part of it — East Berlin — did not allow worship services. Being there reminded me how fortunate I am to be in a part of the world where I have freedom to share my faith, no matter what my pulpit looks like.
How much do we revere words from the Bible? I fear that all too often, either we ignore it all together, or we skim over it for our 5-minute devotions to start our days.
We don’t go deep into its meaning, allowing it to work its way into our hearts. That is often because we have other priorities during our days, but also, I believe, because we don’t necessarily want to give the Spirit the power to change us.
Let’s be honest — we like the way we are and the way we live, all too much, don’t we?
In Scripture, itself, we read these words, “Submit to God and be at peace with him; in this way prosperity will come to you. Accept instruction from his mouth and lay up his words in your heart.” (Job 22:21-22)
There is no way to “lay up his words in your heart” without taking the time to reflect upon them, considering what God may be telling you.
“Prosperity,” by the way, does not mean material wealth. Instead, it is the Hebrew word, “shalom,” which you probably know as “peace.”
So, we can ask the question, “How do I find peace in these times of chaos?” and then receive the answer that by stopping to take the time to spend time with God, by delving into His Word, we can receive the peace that we crave.
I have found it to be true for me in any case, and after all, it is a promise that God makes to us.
May you be blessed this week as you go deeper in your time with the Lord.
Pastor Mary Hendrickson is an ordained ECC minister serving the Covenant Church at Venice Isle Estates.
