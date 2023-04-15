Pulpit
PHOTO PROVIDED

This photo was taken when I was in Berlin, Germany, last fall. Do you recognize what it is? This is a preaching pulpit, still in use, in a sanctuary in a church.

I don’t know about your church, but it definitely is quite different from the platform where I preach. It looks quite fierce to me, not inviting.


   

Pastor Mary Hendrickson is an ordained ECC minister serving the Covenant Church at Venice Isle Estates.

