A few weeks ago, a friend surprised me with the painting that you see in the photo. Of course it is a representation of my puppy, Patches.
I am impressed with how accurately the artist captured his looks, his cuteness, and his overall personality. Yes, I am prejudiced, but I make no apologies.
Do you realize that God could paint a picture of you? That He could create an image that would reflect who you are? Do you further realize that you, yourself, are an image of our almighty God in heaven?
That’s really something to consider.
In the first chapter of Genesis, the very beginning of the Bible, it is written, “Then God said, “Let us make mankind in our image, in our likeness, so that they may rule over the fish in the sea and the birds in the sky, over the livestock and all the wild animals,[a] and over all the creatures that move along the ground.”
So God created mankind in his own image, in the image of God he created them; male and female he created them. (Gen: 1:26-27)
Now let’s think about that for a moment. You and I are the image of God. Just like the painting of Patches reflects my sweet puppy, we are a reflection of the Creator and Sustainer of the world around us
For me, the question becomes how am I accurately showing the world God’s love? In the face of unimaginable tragedy like that in Texas or in the Ukraine, how am I being God’s image?
I have a responsibility to do more than just pray and have good thoughts. So do you.
What does it mean to reflect God’s image? To me it means that we embrace His priorities. God cares about justice. He showers His mercy on all, including each one of us.
In Micah 6;8, God is clear about what we, who have been created in His image, must do.
“He has shown you, O mortal, what is good. And what does the Lord require of you? To act justly and to love mercy and to walk humbly with your God.”
Are you reflecting the image of God in these challenging times? Am I? Let us spend time this week thinking how God would have us better reflect Him to those around us as well as those whose lives we may impact.
Pastor Mary Hendrickson is an ordained ECC minister serving the Covenant Church at Venice Isle Estates.
