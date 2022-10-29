Does a picture like this depress you? If you’re like me, it is stressful to drive around and see destruction like this.
As the debris is moved away, I feel a sense of relief. However, it is going to take a while until the landscape begins to look anything like normal again.
Yesterday, I read an interesting article about the state of real estate in the hardest hit areas. Apparently where houses were leveled by the storm, new construction will be more solid to withstand any future challenges.
Consequently, they will cost more to buy, and that definitely will have an economic impact.
As I contemplate all of this, I am mindful of the times when the storms of my life have devastated me. Have you ever felt that your “house” was leveled when hard times hit? I have.
My life at times has resembled the home in this photo. Each time it was rebuilt, it took a long time and lots of hard work.
The new house that will be built in the place of the one in the photo will be stronger and able to better withstand storms ahead. In the same way, each time that I have rebuilt my life, I, too, am stronger and more resilient.
A well-known Scripture passage found at the end of Jesus’ sermon on the mount speaks of a wise man who built his house on solid rock.
“The rain came down, the streams rose, and the winds blew and beat against that house; yet it did not fall, because it had its foundation on the rock.” (Matt. 7:25)
This is in sharp contrast to the foolish man who built his home on the sand. “The rain came down, the streams rose, and the winds blew and beat against that house, and it fell with a great crash.”
Boy, that sounds a lot like what just happened with Hurricane Ian, doesn’t it?
So how do we build our lives, our “houses,” on solid rock? We need to be firmly rooted in our faith in order to withstand the tough situations that threaten to overcome us.
Spending time in prayer, in reading Scripture, in worship, and in relationships with other believers are foundational.
Avoiding those practices that damage us — excessive social media, gossip, addiction, unbridled ambition, negative relationships and divisive conversations — helps us to grow stronger.
Turning to Christ in times of trouble helps us to make it through the howling wind and driving rain.
I pray that as we rebuild our homes and neighborhoods, we will be reminded to also make sure that our own “houses” are stronger, too. Storms will come to be sure.
Let’s get better prepared for when they do.
Pastor Mary Hendrickson is an ordained ECC minister serving the Covenant Church at Venice Isle Estates.
