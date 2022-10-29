Destroyed home
PHOTO PROVIDED

Does a picture like this depress you? If you’re like me, it is stressful to drive around and see destruction like this.

As the debris is moved away, I feel a sense of relief. However, it is going to take a while until the landscape begins to look anything like normal again.


Pastor Mary Hendrickson is an ordained ECC minister serving the Covenant Church at Venice Isle Estates.

