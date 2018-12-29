What a wonderful way to start the New Year in Florida, by sharing an evening with The Hyssong Family at Harvest Chapel. They are always well-received and have blessed us all so much that we can’t wait to welcome them to the new Harvest Chapel sanctuary.
Those who have been to Hyssong concerts have asked for them appear again. Their Christian presence as well as the talented music they offer have been so appreciated by everyone who come to see them.
The Hyssong Family will appear in concert Dec. 31 at 6 p.m. This is a one-night-only concert that has no admission fee, but a free-will offering will be taken.
The Hyssongs are a multi-award winning Southern Gospel musical family. Their awards include the Singing News Fan Award, received when they appeared at the National Quarter Convention in Nashville. They consistently place songs on the Southern Gospel Radio charts and have had many top 40 songs, three top 20 and two top 10.
The Hyssongs were listed by AbsolutelyGospel.com as among 10 artists to watch, appropriately. They lived up to the prediction when they became part of the Top Ten Gospel music groups. They have been featured often on Paul Heil’s “The Gospel Greats” radio program and on several Christian television stations.
The group travels full time, and their energetic ministry combines family vocal harmony and humor with a Christ-centered message that is shared through the powerful medium of music. The Hyssong’s classical music background, coupled with their Southern Gospel traditions gives them a unique sound. They have been together 19 years and have presented their talents at over 250 events yearly through the US, Canada and Central America.
Through Compassion International, they have visited El Salvador where they minister in churches, auditoriums, on gospel cruises and during many TV and radio appearances. They have performed for over 12,000 people at the National Quartet Convention in Nashville and annually at Dollywood and Silver Dollar City.
Harvest Chapel is located at 225 Center Road on the corner of Cortina in Venice. Come early as a large audience is expected at any Hyssong concert.
For more information, call D. Sweet at 941- 483-4751 or Pastor Phil Enloe at 941-786-1482.
