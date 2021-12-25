VENICE — Harvest Chapel will host the Hyssong Family for a free New Year’s Eve Concert to which the community is invited.
The concert is at 6 p.m. Friday, Dec. 31. There is no admission fee, though there will be a free-will offering.
Dell, Susan and Richard Hyssong have been singing together as a family for 24 years, receiving many accolades for their Southern Gospel sound.
They were awarded the Singing News Fan Award for Favorite New Trio 2014 at the National Quartet Convention and every year since then they have been voted Top Ten Trio of the Year.
Their ministry combines family vocal harmony, humor and brass instruments (trumpet and trombone) to entertain audiences with their Christ-centered message, shared through the powerful medium of music.
The family’s classical music background, along with their harmony and specific chord structures, lends them a unique sound .
You can hear them regularly on Southern Gospel radio stations and Sirius XM EnLighten. Their radio songs consistently chart in the top 10 each month.
They have also been on several gospel music magazine covers, and their family is featured in numerous articles.
The Hyssongs perfom at more than 225 events each year throughout the United States and Canada. They minister in churches, auditoriums and on gospel singing cruises, as well as on television and radio.
They have had the opportunity to sing to an audience of over 12,000 people on the Main Stage at the National Quartet Convention; perform at Renfro Valley’s All-Night Sing; and annually perform at Dollywood and Silver Dollar City.
For more information, call Harvest Chapel at 941-786-1482.
