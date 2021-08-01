I love friendly competition — worthy rivalries — and I love to win. I don’t want to just do my best; I want to be the best.
So here’s my very recent revelation that I wish I had learned much earlier in life: When there is a very clear winner, there are often more clear losers — people who didn’t get the prize.
Some may have come close, others maybe weren’t even in the race. But every single time someone gets ahead, another person or a group of people is left behind.
I just realized that by winning, I feel the high and the rush and the glory of winning the prize rather than focusing on the feelings of those who have lost.
One of my professors at General Theological Seminary, the Rev. Michael Battle, studied and worked very closely with Archbishop Desmond Tutu. Michael Battle taught me about the African humanist philosophy called ubuntu, which means “I am because we are.”
Ubuntu is a way of life for many African communities. “I am because we are” is one way of summarizing what interdependence means.
Here is a story I read online when researching ubuntu:
“One day, a western anthropologist went to Africa to study the social behavior of an indigenous tribe.
“He proposed a game to the children, who eagerly agreed to play. He put a basket filled with fruit underneath a tree and told the children that whoever reached the basket first would win the whole basket and could eat the fruit all by himself or herself.
“He lined them all up and raised his hand to give the start signal. Ready. Set. Go! At that point, the children took each other’s hands and started running together. There was no clear winner — they all won. They tied. Then they sat down in a big circle and enjoyed the fruits together, laughing and smiling the entire time.
“The incredulous anthropologist asked them why they didn’t try to get the loot for themselves. The children shook their heads and replied, “Ubuntu — how can one of us be happy if all the others are sad?”
Archbishop Tutu once said, “Ubuntu speaks particularly about the fact that you can’t exist as a human being in isolation. It speaks about our interconnectedness. You can’t be human all by yourself, and when you have this quality — ubuntu — you are known for your generosity.
“We think of ourselves far too frequently as just individuals, separated from one another, whereas you are connected and what you do affects the whole world.
“A person with ubuntu is open and available to others, affirming of others, does not feel threatened that others are able or good, for he or she has a proper self-assurance that comes from knowing that he or she belongs in a greater whole and is diminished when others are humiliated or diminished, when others are tortured or oppressed.”
When it comes to “winning at life and love,” I wonder what bar we’re setting for ourselves. I wonder if we are winning together or if we are content with winning individually while others lose.
Young people have been told that they are special and have all the opportunity in the world if only they seize it.
Each of us is, indeed, special. Yet having all the opportunity in the world to get ahead is an utter lie. It’s a false narrative that has been passed down from those who have very clearly won.
The fact is, most will win some and lose some. Losing hurts. And winning is great when you’re winning.
Some people win all the time because the odds are stacked in their favor. Sometimes, it’s impossible to win because the odds are stacked against you.
Every time someone wins, their power increases. And like that great theologian Uncle Ben said — you know, Peter Parker’s (a.k.a. Spiderman’s) uncle, “With great power comes great responsibility.”
Friends, I want you to know this because it’s true: When few win, we all lose.
Yet, hope abounds because our bar has been set. And if we lean in, together, link arms, and have the fortitude, patience and perseverance to view all people with dignity and respect, maybe, just maybe, we can build a world where we are all winning.
The grass is only greener on the other side when we can’t see ourselves as one — when it’s us vs them. That attitude will not serve us. That does not serve God’s Kingdom.
So be bold, be brave, do hard things, and together, with our young people, we can build a world worth living for.
“A house divided against itself cannot stand.”
I am because we are. May it be so.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.