I was 11 years old when my father died unexpectedly from a massive heart attack. My world came crashing down, not just from his death, but also from the way I had treated him just hours earlier.
I had yelled at him for something selfish in my heart. I then proceeded to run away from home — that will teach him! So I went unprepared into the woods to live my life as a young Grizzly Adams.
When evening had come and the mosquitoes had feasted on my soft skin, I decided to go home to see if dad had learned his lesson.
As I walked through the kitchen door, I was surprised by all the sad-faced people, and my mother crying in the center of the crowd. She extended her arms toward me and stated that dad had died.
In the shock of that statement, I asked mom, “How will we pay the bills?”
I spent the next several days in bed crying. I was not just mourning my dad’s death but even more so, how I treated him that fateful day.
My mother and I became a team, doing whatever was needed to get by. She returned to school for a teaching certificate. I ran various paper routes.
Together, we trusted that God would never abandon us. He is always with us, and if God is on our side, who or what can be against us?
The presence of God is something we all seek, but where we look can be troublesome. For some, it is like the old song, “looking for love in all the wrong places.”
We all seek God. We search for meaning in life, meaning behind the death of our loved ones. “There has to be something beyond this world” is the salve we put on our open emotional wounds.
God is everywhere at all the times. There is nothing outside of God. The fancy seminary word is “omnipresent.”
Yet while God is everywhere, He is not in the trees or rocks or any of His creation. The only created thing He is in is us.
He loves us before we know Him. He is calling us or wooing us unto Himself.
John Wesley called this grace before we know Jesus as a prevenient grace, a grace that comes before justification.
God is with us, convicting our souls when we look for love in anything other than Him. He is with us, comforting us as we mourn the loss of loved ones. He is with us, imploring us to accept the gift of salvation through His only son, Jesus.
Yes, He is with you even now.
What differentiates the Christian view from other gods is that our God takes an active role in our lives. He is not a distant god or an ambivalent god but rather a personable deity that wants the best for you.
Here is the catch: The best for each of us is God Himself.
Knowing our loving, omnipresent God provides us comfort, courage and fidelity to Him.
Often during my trials, I ask “Lord, what are you teaching me in these times?” because His love for me and you is perfect. What is He teaching you through your struggles?
Our troubles, our weeping, our mourning, become a blessing when we say, “I give up trying to do it on my own, my way. I’m giving it all to God.”
“For I know the plans I have for you, declares the Lord, plans for good and not for evil, to give you a future and a hope.” Jeremiah 29:11
Bob Haley is assistant pastor of Christ United Venice.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.