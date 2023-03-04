I was 11 years old when my father died unexpectedly from a massive heart attack. My world came crashing down, not just from his death, but also from the way I had treated him just hours earlier.

Bob Haley

Bob Haley

I had yelled at him for something selfish in my heart. I then proceeded to run away from home — that will teach him! So I went unprepared into the woods to live my life as a young Grizzly Adams.


Bob Haley is assistant pastor of Christ United Venice.

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments