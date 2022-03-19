A couple of days ago, I was walking in the parking lot by my condo. The puppy needed a break, and I was totally focused on him as we strolled.
My day had its challenges, and my mood was uncharacteristically low. Suddenly, I became aware of incredible birdsong, and I looked up into the trees to see if I could spot the performer.
I realized the song was much closer to my ears than one sung from the trees, and so I looked at my immediate surroundings. I was delighted and startled to find a Northern Mockingbird perched on the top of a fence only about 8 feet away.
It was just above eye level.
As I watched and listened, I was struck by the virtuoso sounds coming from this tiny creature. Of course, being me, I had to snap a photo, and I was grateful that I had happened to put my phone in my pocket so that I had it handy.
After taking the picture, I continued standing looking at the bird and being showered in songs.
In Song of Songs, Chapter 2, we find these words, “See! The winter is past; the rains are over and gone. Flowers appear on the earth; the season of singing has come; the cooing of doves is heard in our land.”
Well here in Florida, you are likely to hear the mockingbirds joining the spring chorus. My little feathered friend lifted my spirits and added a little bounce to my step. What a gift from God!
Did you know that God sings over us? The prophet Zephaniah writes, “The Lord your God is with you, the Mighty Warrior who saves. He will take great delight in you; in his love he will no longer rebuke you but will rejoice over you with singing.” (Zephaniah 3:17)
The people of Israel are in a time of exile, having greatly displeased God. The Lord promises that the time will come when the exile will be over, and He will sing for joy over them.
Anytime that we stray from God and then return to Him, He rejoices. As I listened to the mockingbird and bathed in the beauty of its song, I somehow sensed that the bird was simply mimicking heavenly song, and that God was smiling.
My good mood returned, and the rest of the day was wonderful.
Next time that you are outside, listen for the birds. Be reminded by their songs that God loves you, and that He sings when you love and serve Him with a joyful and willing spirit.
Let the birdsong uplift you, and may you be blessed.
Pastor Mary Hendrickson is an ordained ECC minister serving the Covenant Church at Venice Isle Estates.
