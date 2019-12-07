Like many young children, I would do my best to stay awake to see, firsthand, Santa Claus.
I have vivid memories of spying from the stairwell balustrade hoping to catch a glimpse of the generous man in the bright red suit. However, each year I would awaken Christmas morning in my bed.
I never did see the jolly old man.
I would not be fooled by the Santas in department stores or parades. I wanted to see the real Santa and then my belief in him would be affirmed.
Sadly, I never saw him.
My belief faded with time, though I remained certain that if I had only seen him, I would be a lifetime believer.
That is the way it is for us, isn’t it? We believe what we can see and touch. Thus, how can we believe in a God that is omnipresent and yet invisible to our senses?
The belief of so many has faded with time. If only we could see and touch God, then we would be lifetime believers.
God knows our shortcomings and our little struggles with faith. So He gave us what we wanted: to be able to see and touch God.
Jesus — God himself — set aside his omnipresence and took upon himself the flesh of man. The incarnation of Jesus dwelt among us.
God continues to invite us to come and see Him in the flesh.
The heavenly hosts of Luke chapter 2 told the shepherds to go and see the newborn child. “Today in the town of David a Savior has been born to you: He is Christ the Lord. This will be a sign to you, you will find the baby wrapped in cloths and lying in a manger.”
When the disciple Philip began to follow Jesus, he told Nathanael to come and see Jesus. Nathanael saw Jesus and touched him and declared “You are the Son of God” because he could see and touch Jesus (John 1:49).
Jesus reminds his followers that “anyone who has seen me has seen the Father God” (John 14:9). The resurrected Jesus appeared to his followers gathered in the upper room. They shared that they had seen and touched the risen Lord with Thomas.
Thomas stated that he would not believe unless he could see and touch Jesus. Jesus appeared to Thomas and allowed him to touch the wounds on his hands and the spear-shaped hole in his side. Thomas’ reaction was to fall to his knees and proclaim “My Lord and my God” (John 20:28).
Thanks be to God that Jesus set his rightful place on the throne that “He would make himself nothing, taking the very nature of a servant, being made in human likeness. And being found in appearance as a man, He humbled himself and became obedient to death even death on a cross!” (Philippians 2:7-8)
This Christmas season, as you gaze upon the manger with the infant child, remember that God invites you to come and see. If you need to see God to believe in God, I point you to the manger.
Join in with the heavenly hosts praising God and saying “Glory to God in the highest, and on earth peace, good will toward men.” (Luke 2:14)
