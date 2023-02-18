Asbury

A revival at Asbury University in Kentucky has been going on around the clock since Feb. 8.

Presbyterian ministers are generally required to have a college and seminary education.

Dwight Dolby.jpg

Pastor Dwight Dolby


A ministerial candidate in our tradition must pass exams in Bible knowledge, original languages (Hebrew and Greek), theology, church history and the sacraments (Baptism and the Lord’s Supper).

Dwight Dolby is pastor of Auburn Road Presbyterian Church.

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments