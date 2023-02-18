Presbyterian ministers are generally required to have a college and seminary education.
A ministerial candidate in our tradition must pass exams in Bible knowledge, original languages (Hebrew and Greek), theology, church history and the sacraments (Baptism and the Lord’s Supper).
It can be a rigorous journey. For me, it was nine years of preparation, as after four years of undergraduate studies I took a five-year tour through Covenant Theological Seminary in St. Louis.
The usual time-frame for seminary training is three years, but I worked part-time for UPS sorting, loading and unloading boxes to provide for my young family. I also took off one year to do a church internship.
I arrived in Venice for my first pastorate at the age of 30.
But, of course, at the heart of the gospel ministry is God. It is the calling of pastors to preach and teach the Word of the Living God to His people.
Every Sunday, congregations of God’s people around the world gather to worship Him. This worship includes prayers, hymns of praise, confessions of sin and confessions of faith (the Apostles Creed, etc.), and the preaching and teaching of God’s Word.
In many such gatherings, there are baptisms and the observance of the Lord’s Supper. We conduct ourselves in worshiping God with a heart focus on “really,” “actually” being before His presence.
Historically, Presbyterians avoid making “our feelings” the measure of God’s presence in such worship gatherings. We worship “by faith,” and this faith embraces His commandment for us to worship Him regardless of whether we “feel Him” or not.
I may not emotionally feel the presence of the tree in my front yard, but it is still there. We have the same assuredness of the God of all creation “being there” when we draw near to worship Him.
However, every now and then, God’s Spirit moves in such a way — so powerfully — as to even draw Presbyterian ministers to take notice and to give God praise. This is happening now in the chapel on the campus of Asbury University in Wilmore, Kentucky, not far from Lexington.
The student chapel service, which began on Wednesday morning, Feb. 8, has yet to end at the time of this writing.
For over a week, there has been such a powerful sense of the Holy Spirit’s presence that people are traveling all across the country to experience it.
The results of being in God’s presence in this setting have included a ready and earnest confession of sins; experiencing a sense of forgiveness; reconciliation of broken or strained relationships; and a peace, a quiet joy, and evident love both to Jesus Christ and to people.
When it comes right down to it — and this is true for Methodists, Baptists, Assembly of God, Presbyterians, Lutherans and Roman Catholics, et al. — it is Jesus Christ and His Spirit who save and change us, no theological degrees required.
“For God so loved the world, that He gave His only Son ….”
Dwight Dolby is pastor of Auburn Road Presbyterian Church.
