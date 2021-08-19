Welcome to what I believe has become one of the most boring pages in the newspaper.
Please don't get mad at me. As the new editor of the Venice Gondolier, I'll explain myself. And I'm wondering if you can help.
In community newspapers, there used to be many pages about the area houses of worship. Some newspapers even had entire religion sections. They would be filled with photos of congregation members celebrating an event, or feeding people or singing.
There would be columns written by the leaders of various religions. The religion pages were vibrant and happy and uplifting.
Nowadays, we here at the Gondolier scramble to get any sort of religion news in the newspaper and on our Website. I don't know why there has been a trend toward churches and synagogues not sending photos, press releases and columns.
I want this page (and perhaps more?) to come alive with religion news. Here's how you can help:
Have events coming up?
If you have a cool event coming up that is open to the public, send me a press release in email. Let me know what you'll be doing. (And if you have a photo from the event from the previous year, please include it.) My email address is simple:
Got photos?
We all have smart phones that take pretty good photos. Send me photos from your events and services. Got a great photo of your pastor or rabbi giving a speech? Got an artsy photo of the choir singing? Got a heartwarming photo of a child being recognized?
Send them my way.
OK, let me tell you about something that a local photographer did for me every week for years. She would send me a photo of something mundane -- an abandoned couch on the side of the road, a child laughing in church, waves on the Gulf, you name it. With that photo, she would give me 4-6 sentences where she would give the world's shortest Biblical lesson.
She would write about the wonder of children, or the power of God, or how we sin when we don't even realize it. Her weekly photos were so popular that when she would go on vacation, readers would call me and ask why her photo wasn't in the paper.
Anybody want to do something similar? I'm game. Email me and let's chat about the idea.
Columns, yes. Sermons, no.
OK, there is no easy way to say this. Most readers do not want to read a preachy sermon. They just don't. I've had pastors and rabbis write up their Sunday sermons and give them to me for a column.
Well, giving a great speech is one thing. But most speeches don't translate well into the written word and come across boring. There are likely many church leaders reading my words right now. Can you give me a column that is roughly 450 words that is meaningful and keeps a reader's attention?
For years, Bennett Gross, a member of the Jewish Congregation of Venice, wrote a column for us every month. Bennett's columns were must-read material. He knew how to take modern topics or world events and give a religious angle.
He was so good that in 2017, he was named one of the best columnists in Florida by the Florida Press Association. I used to joke with him that no religion columnist had ever done that and that he had help from God. He would just roll his eyes at me.
I hope I didn't offend anybody by calling this page "boring." I would really love to make this a vibrant, happy and meaningful page again.
Can you help me?
Ronald Dupont Jr. is the Venice Gondolier editor and the digital editor for Sun Coast Media Group. He can be reached at Ronald.Dupont@YourSun.com.
