Here’s a sentence I never thought I’d write: I’m retiring at the end of this month!
I’m not sure how this came to be.
Throughout my life, I always figured I’d be a person who’d have to work until he and his family didn’t need to eat anymore.
But now here I am, facing the prospect of intentionally joining the ranks of the formerly employed. And it’s at once exciting, daunting and bittersweet.
It’s exciting to think about taking on new endeavors and maybe traveling a bit. It’s daunting to consider all the adjustments I’ll need to make in my identity, thought patterns and lifestyle choices.
But most especially, it’s bittersweet because, with all the good things potentially coming of this, I’ll be required to separate from the people of the congregation I’ve served, known and loved these last seven years.
It’s been a big decision for me and my family, and not particularly easy.
I’ve known some people who felt the need to seek Biblical backing or scriptural support for the decisions they make. Trouble is, in my searches I haven’t found much guidance in the sacred texts for clergy and clerics who are considering making the leap to retirement.
The closest I can find is that one story in the Gospel of Mark about Jesus taking a much-needed vacation. It’s in chapter 7, where the author says Jesus “went away to the region of Tyre” and “didn’t want anyone to know he was there.”
I’ve been there myself — not to the region of Tyre, I mean, but to the place where I just felt I needed to get away from the continual press of pastoral duties.
In the story, Jesus has a little moment of reacting badly to a woman who has found his vacation spot and knocks on his door.
When she begs him to remove the demon from her daughter, Jesus responds, “Let the children be fed first, for it is not fair to take the children’s food and throw it to the dogs.”
Ouch. Sure, the woman isn’t a Jew. But calling her and her little daughter “dogs?” Mightn’t there have been a kinder, gentler way to refuse her request?
Not to worry, though. The story ends up OK, because the woman stands her ground and points out that “even the dogs under the table eat the children’s crumbs.”
And the daughter is healed in an even more miraculous fashion than usual: from afar rather than up close and personal.
These last couple of years have been difficult for a lot of us for a variety of reasons, and I have too often allowed myself to succumb to the stress.
I know I’ve sometimes been tired and overwrought. I know I’ve been short-tempered with those I know and with those I don’t.
And I know I’ve said some ill-considered things to people that I’d dearly love to take back.
But since I can’t go back and change the past, I do hope that those with whom I’ve not been my best self will consider forgiving me my shortcomings.
And finally, lest I forget: a huge thank you to Bob Mudge and the editors of the Gondolier who’ve allowed me this space over the years. I hope I may have said something here that led to conversations people may not have had otherwise.
See you in church, synagogue or mosque.
