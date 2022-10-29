One of my first memories is of my mother driving us home.
It was a windy, rainy day, a little chilly; it was southern Indiana in the spring.
About the time I heard a sound outside the car window like a train, my mother said, “Look at that sky.” I looked, and it had grown darker and greener in the few minutes since we had left Kroger’s, almost the color of mud between toes after splashing in a shallow lake.
She pulled the car over, got me out and placed me, face up, in a ditch. No sooner was I smelling the red clay than my mother was sheltering me.
She had wrapped her raincoat around us, but the wind raised it like pink wings. I was afraid my mother would fly away, but she had her arms around me and was saying, I thought, that everything would be all right and that she loved her girl.
I couldn’t hear her words over the wind, but I could feel them.
When the tornado had passed, we were drenched and filthy, but we were safe, and we were close to home.
My mother started drawing a bath, and went immediately to the phone on the wall in the kitchen to call my father, checking on him and my older brothers, then her parents and in-laws.
It was hailing by then in our town, but everyone was safe. And there was no damage to anyone’s home or our downtown, where my dad’s sporting goods store was. The tornado had done nothing more to Bloomington than take down some old trees and shatter a few loose windows.
The warm bathwater was as rusty as the dirt of the ditch, and a second bath was in order. By the time I woke from my nap, I could smell macaroni and cheese and hear my brothers teasing each other.
Although I may not have known the word, my world was secure.
From all these memories of color and sound and scent and touch still lodged in my mind some 60 years later, there is one thing I do not recall: I have no memory of fear.
I was confused by all that happened in those few minutes, but I was not afraid. I don’t remember shedding a single tear. But I do remember how long my mother hugged me as she helped me to my feet from the ditch.
In the gospel of Luke, Jesus laments, “Jerusalem, Jerusalem, the city that kills the prophets and stones those who are sent to it! How often have I desired to gather your children together as a hen gathers her brood under her wings, and you were not willing!”
On that spring day so long ago, my mother literally gathered me under the wings of her raincoat. Last month, as the winds of Ian howled, my dog dozed at the other end of the couch, and I prayed.
It wasn’t long before the memories of my mother gathering me to protect me from a tornado came.
I couldn’t know what would happen during the Florida hurricane pounding on my house, but I could remember a time when my mother’s love helped me ride out a tornado.
Like a mother hen, she had gathered me as Jesus longs to gather us.
In the aftermath of Hurricane Ian, we are called to be gathered, sheltered as a mother hen gathers her chicks, accepting a case of water, a hand with cleaning up, a place to live.
We are also called to be the mother hen, gathering our neighbors to offer meals and tarps and rides.
No matter whether we gather others or we ourselves are the gathered, we are called to hold a place for love.
