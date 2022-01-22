This photo is of my grandson, Grant. He is almost 13 and lives too far away in Oregon.
I particularly love this picture because it reflects something special. You see, he is dressed like Jake, from State Farm. You know, the guy in all of the commercials. Why in the world would a 12-year-old boy dress up like a State Farm person?
Well, you see, his dad owns a State Farm agency, and Grant is very proud of the work his dad does. Though he is very much his own person, he admires his dad and wants to be like him.
This is such a wonderful compliment to his father.
I don’t know how you feel about your dad. Some people have wonderful fathers; some do not. I was one who did not have a model dad. In fact, he was not a very nice person at all.
The last person I would want to imitate is my father. However, a very long time ago I had the realization that my identity as a daughter was not based upon him.
In reality, I am the daughter of a king! In 1 John 3:1, we read, “What marvelous love the Father has extended to us! Just look at it — we’re called children of God! That’s who we really are.”
God is my Father. He is the King of kings. So, what does that make me? Well, I am royalty now, aren’t I?
Just like my grandson, I want to be like my Father. I also want to be like my big brother, Jesus. What does that look like? When I look up words in Scripture that describe God, I find words like these: light, fire, merciful, a refuge, a rock, gracious and compassionate, mighty, a fortress, deliverer, a help, forgiving.
There are more, but that’s quite a list, don’t you think? So, how can I be merciful, gracious and compassionate, just like my Dad? Do I provide refuge and help for those in need?
How forgiving am I when others wrong me? Am I a bringer of light or of darkness? What would the world look like if we all tried our best to be like our heavenly Father?
I’m going to put this picture of Grant up where I can see it every day. Not only will it bring a smile to my face because he is such a joy in my life, but now, after this reflection, he can remind me to be like my Dad every single day.
What can you set as a reminder to do the same?
Pastor Mary Hendrickson is an ordained ECC minister serving the Covenant Church at Venice Isle Estates.
