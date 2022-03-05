I am always amazed by how differently the Gulf looks when it catches the reflection of the sun or the moon.
Add the Venice Fishing Pier to the scene, and of course, I had to capture a photo. The beauty of the water reflecting the light was too compelling to be ignored.
Speaking of reflection, are you familiar with the season of Lent? It is a very “churchy” concept, but one that has been part of many church traditions since the fourth century.
Lent is the 40 days, minus Sundays, that start on Ash Wednesday and end on the day before Easter Sunday. Not all churches observe Lent, but those that do began the season this past Wednesday, March 2.
So, what is the purpose of the season? Ultimately it is to reflect upon the suffering of Jesus over His last few days. Some who observe Lent choose to fast — give something up — whether it’s food or something else.
Some dedicate the weeks to works of compassion, helping those in need. All spend time praying and thinking about the incredible gift that Jesus gave us when He suffered and died for our sins.
As I think about my own observance of Lent, I am looking forward to spending some extra devotional time and setting aside more time for prayer and especially times of silence.
I find that when I make a priority of those things, I draw closer to Jesus, and find both His peace and His joy. That leads to a quietness of spirit, along with smiles that somehow just pop up on my face.
People probably wonder what I’m up to, but it’s just the joy of the Lord leaking out!
You know, I am struck again by the photo of the light on the water. Have you ever been to the beach on a cloudy day when the sun is not shining?
The water looks gray and lackluster to me on those days. Contrast that to this photo where the water is shimmering with the light.
Could it be that when I reflect the light of Christ, I “shimmer?” After all, Jesus said, “You are the light of the world. A town built on a hill cannot be hidden. Neither do people light a lamp and put it under a bowl. Instead, they put it on its stand, and it gives light to everyone in the house. In the same way, let your light shine before others, that they may see your good deeds and glorify your Father in heaven.” (Matt. 5:14-16).
I encourage you to spend the next few weeks reflecting upon the love of Christ for you. Let that lead to your shining His love to others. I will do the same.
Pastor Mary Hendrickson is an ordained ECC minister serving the Covenant Church at Venice Isle Estates.
