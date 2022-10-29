Ceiling damage in every room of the Angel Ministries sanctuary on U.S. 41 near S.R. 776 led to the decision to seek a new center for the ministry, which had been there for more than 20 years under the leadership of Rev. Pat Charnley.
Even the angels could not hold back the wind and rain of Ian’s fury on Sept 28. This is the hallway leading into the sanctuary, which had severe roof damage.
PHOTO PROVIDED
Angel Ministries stock of books, healing crystals and more that was undamaged by water from Hurricane Ian is being packed up to go to a new location as soon as one can be found.
PHOTO PROVIDED BY ANGEL MINISTRIES
Area Buddhists have been raising funds for a new home ever since Tropical Storm Elsa destroyed the roof of its building on Shamrock Boulevard on July 7, 2021.
Wednesday, Sept. 28, Hurricane Ian inflicted its own form of rooftop damage to the Angel Ministries on South Tamiami Trail just north of where SR 776 begins its path to Englewood and Port Charlotte.
In the year since Elsa, Blue Lotus has found temporary space at the United Church of Christ on Shamrock and more recently at the Unitarian Universalist Congregation on Pinebrook Road, where various programs are being held on a weekly basis.
With water damage in nearly every room at the Angel Ministries sanctuary, its spiritual leader, Pat Charnley, is looking for a new home, preferably along U.S. 41 South, she said recently.
“We have already left our space,” she said, adding that there was too much damage.
Several rooms are needed for various purposes of its ministry: religious sessions and weddings in a serene area, space for retail sales of books and artifacts such as healing stones and more plus additional rooms that can be used for therapeutic massage and similar relaxation treatments.
According to its website, “Angel Ministries is a non-denominational, spiritual church, metaphysical store, and Florida accredited college.”
“We are working diligently to find a new location for Angel Ministries,” Charnley said. “Any location that you are aware of, please let us know.”
“We are still available for you via the church telephone number (941-492-4995), Rev. Pat’s cell number (941-284-9459), via email at (Revpatcharnley@gmail.com), or our website at (AngelMinistriesFL.org).
“We miss seeing everyone.”
To help with relocation costs, Angel Ministry has created a GoFundMe Campaign at:
