Last weekend, as Hurricane Henri bore down on our friends in the New England, I recalled this first sentence of the 64th chapter of the Book of Isaiah: “O that you would tear open the heavens and come down, so that the mountains would quake at your presence.”
The ancient author goes on and on, asking God to come down to earth in some big and magnificent way. This person wants to feel God’s presence, wants God’s enemies — and by extension, his own enemies — to know that God is, well, God.
Modern Biblical scholarship tells us that this writer is not the prophet Isaiah, or even another writer called Deutero-Isaiah.
This is more likely a “third Isaiah,” someone writing after the end of the Babylonian exile, after the Hebrews’ return to Judah from that far country some three generations after Nebuchadnezzar carried them into slavery in 586 BCE.
Imagine yourself as one of those long-ago exiles. What would it have been like to be carried off from your homeland and enslaved in a strange and foreign land?
But then imagine what it would be like, 50 years later, to be told you could go home again. It’d be totally amazing, wouldn’t it, except maybe for the younger ones born during those 50 years in Babylon.
The “home” the old folks never tired of talking about was a place the young people had never experienced. Nevertheless, they all lit out for Judah together.
The return to the Palestinian homeland had been anticipated for generations. So it must have been frustrating, to say the least, for both young and old returnees to find that life was still hard.
Furthermore, the land was now occupied by the descendants of the few Hebrew families that the Babylonians had not carried off.
In fact, put yourself in those non-exiles’ place: the folks who’d stayed behind couldn’t have been any too thrilled to see hordes of refugees flooding back.
The stresses between people must have been overwhelming. In those difficult and divisive times, people felt intense separations from each other.
They behaved not like God’s people, but like people who didn’t know how to behave anymore, people who had completely lost their sense of the divine.
You might say the more things change, the more they stay the same.
Our Isaian writer goes on to tell God, “Lord, we are the clay, and you are our potter” — which is to say that as our creator, God makes of us what God will.
Maybe so. But I don’t think the “potter and clay” metaphor gives us humans quite enough credit. We may be a little like clay: often lumpy, but sometimes malleable with a little effort.
Unlike clay, though, we are far from inert. We have been blessed with the ability — indeed, the responsibility — to make choices. When thrown on a whirling platter like this earth, we sometimes screw up, but we can come to life in so many wonderful and varied ways, too.
At our best, we remain open to the possibilities of life and stretch ourselves toward the sun, reaching for a connection with the universe and for some sense of the presence of the divine.
Hurricane Henri may have felt to those in its path like God tearing open the heavens. But it was not God’s retribution for anybody’s bad behavior, nor was it a perverse sign of God’s grace.
It was simply one of a series of strong storms made the worse by changes in our earthly environment.
In that, it may have been yet another sign of things to come.
