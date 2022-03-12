I grew up to the wonderful music of the Broadway musical “Fiddler on the Roof.” “Tradition” and “Sunrise, Sunset” and so many other songs are part of the soundtrack of my life.
This is true for so many of a certain age, Jews and non-Jews alike.
“Fiddler on the Roof,” based on the stories of Sholom Aleichem, the great Yiddish writer, was set in a place called “the Ukraine.” The Ukraine was a region in czarist Russia that was, as was most of Russia, dangerous for Jews.
Though the Ukraine was home to multitudes of Jews for centuries, it was a home filled with poverty and prejudice.
In their cities and shtetls, my ancestors built communities rich in faith and culture, but communities that were often besieged by violence from the government, from the church and from their neighbors.
As we might remember from the closing scenes of “Fiddler,” when the Jews could leave the Ukraine, by force or by choice, they did leave, with a minority going to the land of Israel and the vast majority going to the “Golden Land” — America.
The Ukraine, for American Jews like me, became a place of distant memory, a place more to forget than to remember.
And now “the Ukraine” has become Ukraine, a republic, a country still home to relatively large Jewish community — a saving remnant of the vast Jewish population of early 20th century Russia that was decimated by the horrors of the Holocaust and the Soviet regime.
Ukraine over the past few decades has become a place of welcome and relative peace and prosperity for the Jewish people.
Synagogues and Jewish centers and schools have been established. Jews celebrate and pray freely in Ukraine. Jews participate actively in the political life of Ukraine.
The people of Ukraine have elected by an overwhelming majority a self-proclaimed Jew, Vladymyr Zelensky, as their president.
Ukraine and its citizenry have shown the world that a country and a culture can free itself from the shackles of antisemitism and repression. God bless Ukraine and its people.
The fiddler on the roof can now play a new song, a Ukrainian-Jewish song.
And so it is with great anguish that we witness Mr. Putin’s war on Ukraine.
The bloodshed and the devastation are mind-numbing. The bravery of the Ukrainian people, led by their president, is inspiring.
Ukraine has become a place not only to remember but to hold up as a beacon of light in a world too often cast in darkness.
We American Jews feel a special connection to our Ukrainian brothers and sisters. Lviv, Kyiv and Odessa are our homes as well.
We are ready to not only embrace our past, with its tears of joy and sorrow, but to build a better future.
We reach out with a hand of support and friendship to Ukrainian Americans in our area to do what we can together to save Ukraine from the onslaught of Mr. Putin’s army.
We call on all people of faith and conscience in our area to contribute in some way to the cause — to save Ukraine from her oppressors and to assist in rebuilding the homes and lives of those who have been devastated by this terrible unprovoked war.
The fiddler on the roof plays a song today. It is an ancient song and a modern song as well. It is a song of hope and renewal.
We sing with our Ukrainian brothers and sisters “to life, l’chayim.”
