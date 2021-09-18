Anxiety, fear, mistrust, despair, accusation, division and loss have all become troublesome house guests over the last year and a half.
While we’ve debated masks and vaccines, some of these persistent characters have come out of their rooms and overwhelmed our table conversations, and there seems to be no end in sight.
Where can we find reprieve? Does there exist any haven for the human soul? Is there any hope for unity? Is there a way to rid our house of all these bad actors?
If you’re like me, you keep hoping that some person will get behind the microphone of our times and tell us the truth — someone who can also demonstrate trustworthiness of character.
However, in a society whose ethic seems to be based on what promotes personal happiness or self-fulfillment or what secures us power or influence, integrity of character no longer seems to occupy a room in the house, and no one seems to care.
Well, wait a minute. That’s not true. Really, we all care. Deep down, we do care.
In reading Psalm 15 this morning, I was reminded of another house.
The psalm begins with these words: “O Lord, who shall sojourn in your tent? Who shall dwell on your holy hill?” The Bible consistently calls us away from self-preoccupation to the God who created us.
In this psalm, the word for “tent” finds its meaning in the context of the history of Israel. One commentator writes, “The word ‘tent’ conjures up two worlds: one of formal worship and sacrifice (Exodus 29:42), emphasized by the phrase, thy holy hill, and the other of simple hospitality, brought out by the words ‘sojourn’ and ‘dwell.’ The psalms often mingle these two ideas, seeing the worshiper as an eager guest, his pilgrimage a homecoming. (For example, Psalms. 23:6; 27:4f; 84:1ff)
Of course, when the Psalm answers the question of who gets to be God’s house guest, the answer is full of character attributes.
When we read them — and measure ourselves against them — even seeing how we fall short, we don’t despise them.
Indeed, we see there described just the quality of person we want to see behind the microphone of our times: “He who walks blamelessly and does what is right and speaks the truth in his heart, who does not slander with his tongue and does no evil to his neighbor, nor takes up a reproach against a friend … who swears to his own hurt and does not change.”
When we come to understand the “tent” or “dwelling place” of God, we learn that his personal character, and the beauty of it adorns all the rooms.
If such is the case, and each of us falls short, can any of us even get a foot in the door? And if we do get in, how can we possibly stay when the truth of our own lives “spills out” in our very first dinner conversation? Surely God must say of each one of us: “You’re no son of mine!”
This very dilemma is where Jesus Christ enters the family story.
Jesus, God’s eternal son, left the beauty of his father’s tent and came into the messiness of our own to seek and to save those who are lost.
The haven for the human soul is not in a house or a society we can build. It is to be found in God’s house.
Jesus is the only one worthy to take the microphone of our times, and He says, “Come unto me, all you who are weary and heavy laden, and I will give you rest,” and, “in my father’s house are many rooms.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.