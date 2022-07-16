The recent release of the NASA photos taken by the James Webb Space Telescope caused quite a stir.
Just when we were relegating the vast universe with all its dark space and supernovas to a category of “yesterday’s news,” suddenly brilliant pictures of lights, galaxies, and dying stars — in quantity and density never before imagined — re-awakened wonder.
Wonder and enchantment have been in short supply of late.
Over a hundred years ago, G.K. Chesterton lamented what he called the “suicide of modern thought,” the notion summarized by another author: “that only what is empirical, or observable can be real or true.”
In his book, “Orthodoxy,” Chesterton writes, “The only words that ever satisfied me as describing Nature are terms used in the fairy books, ‘charm,’ ‘spell,’ ‘enchantment.’ … I left the fairy tales lying on the floor of the nursery, and I have not found any books so sensible since.
“… it has taken me a long time to find out that the modern world is wrong, and my nurse was right … this world is a wild and startling place.”
Of course, NASA’s photos aren’t fairy tales. But words like “startling” definitely come to mind. Where wonder first kicked in for me as I looked into the photo designated, “Webb’s First Deep Field,” was the contemplation of just how far out it all goes – in every direction.
I realized this was all way past manned space flights. The picture recalled those famous and prophetic words of Buzz Lightyear: “to infinity and beyond.”
Wonder kicked in once more as I considered our comfy seat in this amazing cosmic theater. Here we all are looking into our computer screens, having utilized the raw materials found on earth to craft space telescopes carried on the backs of far-reaching rockets that can send images back to earth, to be projected onto computers situated in air-conditioned dining rooms in the middle of July.
With popcorn and Diet Cokes at our side, we’re suddenly looking farther into the depths of it all than any other human beings in history.
Look at us! Where did we come from? Why are we here? Surely we are the material “enchantment” of the whole story. Surely order never arises out of chaos — at least not in my garage.
Surely life never springs forth from non-life. We and the whole cosmos are a great mysterious wonder!
The Bible, the book that makes the most sense as an explanation for it all, has been cast aside on the nursery floor of modernity.
It’s time to retrieve it, dust it off, and read these lines from the opening page, “In the beginning God created the heavens and the earth.” … ”So God created man in his own image, in the image of God he created him; male and female he created them. And God blessed them.
“And God said to them, “Be fruitful and multiply and fill the earth and subdue it and have dominion over the fish of the sea and over the birds of the heavens and over every living thing that moves on the earth.’”
In subduing the earth, we have discovered in it all we need to fashion front row seats to the universe. We are the image bearers of God, and we have just discovered another window of cosmic enchantment, a window revealing with fresh delight, our Creator’s handiwork.
“The Heavens declare the glory of God…” (Psalm 19:1) And for the moment — we are filled with wonder.
