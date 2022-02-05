During a routine visit to the hospital, I had an opportunity to lead a lovely couple to their friend’s hospital room.
While walking together, one mentioned how this world has become chaotic. She likened it to living in a snow globe — chaos just swirling around with no sense of direction.
We all have enjoyed shaking a snow globe and watching the white particles fall haphazardly to the bottom. What we fail sometimes to notice is that among all that chaos, the figurines don’t move. The people inside are anchored to the bottom and never budge in the snowflake storms.
If we are living a snow globe life, the question then becomes, how strong is our anchor?
The foundation of our life becomes even more important when the world swirls. Foundations will often fail us.
When our health begins to fade, we become more dependent on others, especially doctors. Against what we thought had been a firm foundation of health, we now hear the word “cancer” and the cracks begin to form.
Another faulty foundation is wealth. Our wealth ebbs and flows with market conditions and international tensions that are beyond our control, and we understand that it could all be lost in the next market crash. Ultimately, we all know we can’t take money with us to the next life.
So, what is the foundation in your life? Is it your children, your career, perhaps your own will power?
The only foundation that will hold is a foundation that is not dependent on the broken globes of this world. The foundation needed in each of our lives has to transcend this realm and be a foundation that will hold fast even through death itself.
In the Gospel of Matthew, chapter 7, Jesus explains that He is the only foundation that will last.
“Therefore, everyone who hears these words of mine and puts them into practice is like a wise man who built his house on the rock.
“The rain came down, the streams rose, and the winds blew and beat against that house; yet it did not fall, because it had its foundation on the rock.
“But everyone who hears these words of mine and does not put them into practice is like a foolish man who built his house on sand. The rain came down, the streams rose, and the winds blew and beat against that house, and it fell with a great crash.”
For peace that surpasses understanding, we need to trust our foundation in Christ Jesus. We need to be the ones who build our lives on the Rock.
The winds may howl, the snow may fall and the world around us may be in chaos, but there is peace for those on the Rock.
If health and wealth and fame have provided a rotting foundation, rebuild your life on the Rock that is Jesus Christ and enjoy the peace that surpasses understanding in any storm of life.
