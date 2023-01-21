Tower
Who is in control of your life? If your answer is “I am,” then in my opinion, you didn’t pay attention to the lessons of the pandemic and/or Hurricane Ian.

For me at least, those natural disasters upended my life in unprecedented ways. I realized how little control I truly have.


Pastor Mary Hendrickson is an ordained ECC minister serving the Covenant Church at Venice Isle Estates.

