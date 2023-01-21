Who is in control of your life? If your answer is “I am,” then in my opinion, you didn’t pay attention to the lessons of the pandemic and/or Hurricane Ian.
For me at least, those natural disasters upended my life in unprecedented ways. I realized how little control I truly have.
Yes, I have the power to make decisions, but ultimately so much is determined by unforeseen circumstances.
Do you recognize the structure in the picture? This is an airport air traffic control tower. Last week, I traveled to Seattle to officiate a memorial service for a close friend.
I booked a non-stop flight from Tampa. Lately, of course, flying is hugely problematic, with delays and cancellations complicating plans.
I have found though that once the plane has left the gate, and with the blessing of a non-stop flight, I can breathe easy.
The morning of my flight went well. We all got seated on the flight and were debriefed by the crew. Right on time, we pushed off from the gate and headed to the runway.
Finally, it was our turn to take off, and we began to make the final turn onto the runway. Imagine our shock when the flight attendant came on the intercom and announced that there was a nationwide grounding of planes due to a glitch in the computer system, and that we had to return to the terminal.
He could be heard muttering, “Only 30 seconds more, and we would have been in the air!” Because air traffic control and the FAA grounded the flights, it was more than 2.5 hours before the flight would actually take off.
I was relieved it didn’t take longer.
The air traffic controllers and the information they produce enable pilots to know where air turbulence will be so that they can plan the level where they should fly.
They give real-time information on where other planes are flying to avoid collisions. Weather info, conditions of runways, head wind information — well, the list goes on.
I really appreciate what they do, and so when they tell me that it is unsafe to fly, well so be it. I am better off with a short inconvenience, don’t you think?
So, back to our initial question — who is in control of your life? Not your air travel, but your whole life?
There is a passage in Proverbs that I have always loved. “Trust in the Lord with all your heart and lean not on your own understanding; in all your ways submit to Him, and He will make your paths straight.” (Prov. 3:5-6)
Sounds to me like I can count on Him to be in control. When storms come — and they will — I know that God is in charge.
He knows where turbulence is, where the winds will make the journey tougher and how to “land” safely. Just as when I am taxiing on a plane and I see the comforting tower making sure all is well, I can look to the cross of Jesus, knowing that He is always watching over me.
Did you know that another passage in Proverbs refers to the Lord as a tower? Here it is: “The name of the Lord is a fortified tower; the righteous run to it and are safe.” (Prov. 18:10)
Now that’s a tower that I can truly trust. How about you?
Pastor Mary Hendrickson is an ordained ECC minister serving the Covenant Church at Venice Isle Estates.
