As we celebrate Palm Sunday tomorrow, we have thoughts of Jesus on parade.
John chapter 12 states: “The great crowd that had come for the Feast heard that Jesus was on his way to Jerusalem. They took palm branches and went out to meet him, shouting, ‘Hosanna! Blessed is he who comes in the name of the Lord! Blessed is the King of Israel!’”
The crowd sized swelled because earlier, Jesus had raised his friend Lazarus from the dead.
John 12 continues: “Now the crowd that was with him when he called Lazarus from the tomb and raised him from the dead continued to spread the word. Many people, because they had heard that he had given this miraculous sign, went out to meet him. So the Pharisees said to one another, ‘See, this is getting us nowhere. Look how the whole world has gone after him!’”
Who in this world wouldn’t want to see the man who raised his friend from death itself? Who among us hasn’t pined for another conversation or hug from a departed loved one?
If you knew of someone who could intervene, would you ask? Charlatans have made careers from this basic instinct of ours to reach out to the dead.
This triumphant entry into Jerusalem was being done by The One who holds the keys to life and death.
There were crowds of witnesses who had watched firsthand as Jesus stood outside the tomb and called out to Lazarus, “Lazarus, come out!” Jesus then told those people to “take off the grave clothes and let him go!”
The grave clothes of death cannot hold us any longer.
In addition to raising Lazarus, Jesus raised Jairus’ daughter from her deathbed (Mark 5). Jesus even raised a child from death in the middle of the funeral processional (Luke 7). Thus, Lazarus’ return to life was not the only instance of Jesus using his power over death.
Jesus has all the power.
Through these events, Jesus proved his power over death. For so long, death has been the final word but not when Jesus is calling our name.
Thus, in light of his power, Jesus gets the adoration, glory and respect of the festival crowds in Jerusalem. He is the grand marshal riding into town on a colt.
But is he the grand marshal of your parade? In light of all that has changed, in the fear of the invisible enemy, are you still shouting, “Hosanna! Blessed is he who comes in the name of the Lord! Blessed is the King of Israel!”
Or are you just watching the parade go by, wondering what all the fuss is about?
Jesus is coming. Don’t you want to hear Him call out your name?
In these days, be safe and be well and be in the presence of Jesus.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.