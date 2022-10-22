We live in a country that has become increasingly divided.
Race, religion, class, ethnicity, language, politics and more have been used as grounds for these divisions, and the spaces between groups have become more charged and polarized.
We’ve forgotten often that we can be kind. We’ve forgotten that we are called as humans to a sense of morality, a sense of respect for other humans.
We’ve forgotten that, out of enlightened self-interest, if for no other reason, we have to find ways to work with one another.
The internet has made them worse, these divisions of ours. Online, you can choose to live in an echo chamber, and it’s easy to be rigid, unreasonable and cold when you are at no risk of seeing and feeling the direct consequences of your words and actions.
You say things you wouldn’t say in daily life, because on the internet you can’t see the tears, and you’re not at risk of a physical attack.
But we’re in this together, all of us, and I’m here to tell you that we can be kind.
If you were alone on a deserted island with a person whose ideas didn’t match your own, it would be easy to work together. You could see the immediate need to learn to get along, for the sake of your survival if nothing else.
Take a deep breath and realize that you are on that island; it just happens to be 7,918 miles wide.
We all share one planet that didn’t come pre-divided into convenient groups of any kind. We are one human species.
When the Twin Towers fell on Sept. 11, for a few days we saw the best of who we could be — one people, working tirelessly together to save human lives.
People of all faiths and skin colors, all ages and genders, worked together. In the last week, as we recovered from Hurricane Ian, neighbor helped neighbor without hesitation.
We can do this.
Put away the vicious arguments over religion and country. Refuse to fan the flames of hatred over political party, class and color. See the humanity in every face.
There is hope, not just in a life hereafter, but in a life right now, if we are willing to do the work that we come pre-equipped to engage in. There is hope if we are willing to stop seeing “them” and start seeing “us.”
You don’t have to agree on everything. You can debate and discuss, challenge and even argue, but peace begins with believing in our deepest souls that, in the words of Anne Frank, “people are really good at heart.”
Look for that good in others. Search out the commonality, find the places that let you sit down together, if only for a little while.
You do not have to agree with actions of oppression or violence, actions of hatred; you can work against those things while always, always looking for the places where we can see eye to eye.
Work for what you believe to be right and true. Live your values.
But remember that it costs you nothing to be kind.
The Rev. Amy Petrie Shaw is interim minister for the Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Venice.
