Rabbi Ben Shull will conduct a new class entitled "It's a Mitzvah" from 4:30 to 5:30 pm on Wednesdays on Zoom, starting on Oct. 20.The class is a continuation and expansion of the Rabbi's basic Judaism class and will be based on the book "It's a Mitzvah" by Rabbi Bradley Artson.It offers a step-by-step guide to Jewish living and discussed Jewish practices, including Shabbat, visiting the sick, hospitality, caring for the earth, and guarding one's tongue.For more information, call the JCV office from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 941-484-2022.
