Rabbi Ben Shull will conduct a new class entitled “It’s a Mitzvah” from 4:30 to 5:30 pm on Wednesdays on Zoom, starting on Oct. 20.

The class is a continuation and expansion of the Rabbi’s basic Judaism class and will be based on the book “It’s a Mitzvah” by Rabbi Bradley Artson.

It offers a step-by-step guide to Jewish living and discussed Jewish practices, including Shabbat, visiting the sick, hospitality, caring for the earth, and guarding one’s tongue.

For more information, call the JCV office from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 941-484-2022.

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments